Daily News - March 20, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 72 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-53) will continue their homestand against the Milwaukee Bucks (53-18) on Wednesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Bucks 114-102 on Dec. 14, 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Who could Cleveland Cavaliers target with Houston’s first-round pick? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Do you have a Cavs question that you'd like answered in Hey, Chris? Submit it here or tweet @ChrisFedor.

Who are the Cavs looking at with the Houston pick?

Hey, @AmNotEvan: I think it’s really early for this conversation. The Rockets’ position fluctuates daily and it doesn’t help Cleveland that Houston has won 10 of its last 11. Suddenly, a pick that looked like it was going to land in the early 20s is probably going to end in the mid- or late-20s, which makes quite a difference. It's also incredibly difficult to predict which players will still be on the board that late. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsBucks Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold continue their homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to town. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland heads into La Noche Latina looking to take down yet another playoff-seeded Eastern Conference opponent after besting the Detroit Pistons, 126-119, on Monday evening at The Q. Against Detroit, seven Cavs players finished in double-digits (Collin Sexton-27, Cedi Osman-21, Nik Stauskas-17, Brandon Knight-16, Jordan Clarkson-14, David Nwaba-13, Marquese Chriss-10) for the third time this season.

The Cavaliers' offensive explosion on Monday can be attributed to their hot shooting after the team shot a season-high .582 (46-79) from the field including .500 (11-22) from three-point range. The squad has now made at least 10 threes in 16 of their last 17 games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.2 three-pointers per contest over that span. Cleveland committed just eight turnovers in Monday's victory which was their third time in their last four outings with less than 10 miscues. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

