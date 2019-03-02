Daily News - March 2, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons, Game 63 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-47) will host the Detroit Pistons (29-31) in the first game of a back-to-back on Saturday evening.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Pistons 113-102 on Nov. 19, 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers forward Channing Frye says he’s retiring at end of season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Channing Frye says he will retire at the end of this season.

Frye, 35, made the official announcement on Twitter Friday, one day after hinting of the news with an Instagram photo from Madison Square Garden.

“Yes, I am really retiring,” Frye wrote. “It’s been a (sic) amazing ride. I’ve had the chance to have some amazing teammates and play for some great coaches. I’m gonna miss it but I’m super excited to see the other side of the fence!” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton beaten out by Trae Young for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton was edged out by Atlanta’s Trae Young for February’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award.

Sexton, one of three nominees, joined New York second-round pick Mitchell Robinson and, of course, Young in the running for the conference honor. Dallas phenom Luke Doncic took home the award in the Western Conference.

Sexton capped his best month as a pro Thursday night, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 125-118 comeback win against the Knicks. Sexton tallied 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to go with three rebounds and three assists. The fourth-leading scorer among rookies this season, Sexton averaged 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 10 games last month. The Cavs went 4-6. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

