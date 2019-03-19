Daily News - March 19, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton showing growth that makes Cleveland Cavaliers season a success

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late January, Cedi Osman was in the midst of a rough four-game stretch, leading to whispers inside the Cleveland Cavaliers locker room about his lack of growth in Year Two.

Then came a breakout game in Boston. A night that changed everything.

Osman poured in a career-best 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Not only did he begin to silence his harshest critics -- some being his own teammates -- but he used that game as evidence, showing him the approach he needed to take each night.

“That Boston game that we played, I think everything started with that game,” Osman told cleveland.com. “That’s how I started to feel more confident and how I started believing in my shots. I think that was a turning point. I mean, earlier in the season I had two good games and then play one bad and then one good and two bad. It was all like up and down so that was the biggest problem. That was something that I was really frustrated about was that consistency. I feel much more comfortable and more relaxed.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers use total team effort to beat Detroit Pistons 126-119: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before Monday’s game against the surging Detroit Pistons, the Cleveland Cavaliers huddled together with one final message: "Do this for each other.”

On a night they were playing without Kevin Love (back), Tristan Thompson (foot), Larry Nance Jr. (chest) and Matthew Dellavedova (concussion), it was Cleveland’s only chance of an unlikely win.

The Cavs needed contributions from everyone, including a specific trio -- David Nwaba, Nik Stauskas and Marquese Chriss -- asked to fill a bigger role.

Head coach Larry Drew got exactly what he needed. Maybe more than he could have envisioned given how bad his team played during a recent three-game road trip. In a game that featured 20 lead changes and 12 ties, the Cavs beat the Pistons, 126-119. Detroit entered the game having won seven of its previous nine and holding the league’s best mark since Feb. 4. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs, Quicken Loans Arena to use Apple Business Chat service to order beer, water

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavs and Quicken Loans Arena are the first NBA team and arena to launch Apple Business Chat for fans to order select beer and water to be delivered to their seats.

Apple Business Chat allows fans to order and pay without downloading a special app. The service will be available for the remainder of the Cavs and Cleveland Monsters 2018-19 home schedule.

Aramark was the first sports concessionaire to use the mobile-ordering service via Apple Business Chat during the 2018 baseball season, the Cavs said in a release.

Fans must have phones with iOS 11.3 or higher and an Apple Pay account. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

