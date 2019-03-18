Daily News - March 18, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons, Game 71 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-53) will open a three-game homestand against the Detroit Pistons (36-33) on Monday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Pistons 129-93 on March 2.

Cavs minute: This is the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season. ... Cleveland is 4-1 in its last five games against Detroit at The Q. ... Since the All-Star break, the Cavs are 4-2 at home, averaging 109.8 points. ... Jordan Clarkson (996) needs four assists to reach 1,000 for his career.

#CavsPistons Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold return to The Land on Monday night as they play host to the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Cleveland comes into Monday night's game with Detroit looking to right the ship after dropping their last three games on the road. Despite their recent skein, the Cavs wrapped up their roadie with a hard-fought performance on Saturday night in Dallas.

In the 121-116 loss, the Cavaliers shot a season-high .955 (21-22) from the free throw line, extending their single-season franchise record to 14 games shooting .900 or better from the foul line. Since February 25 (10 games), the Cavs are shooting an NBA-best .851 (194-228) from the charity stripe.

The Cavaliers have also made at least 10 threes in 15 of the last 16 games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.4 three-pointers per contest over that span (third-best in NBA, trailing only HOU-15.8 and ATL-15.3).

Amico: Still some things to watch for Cavaliers, rising Sexton

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Things haven’t been nearly as rosy for the Cavaliers lately, even with Kevin Love.

Actually, things haven’t been that great for the Cavs (17-51) all year. But they did go through a nice stretch once Love came back from surgery and got into playing shape.

But five of six games on the road took care of that real fast. The one home game came against the Eastern Conference-contending Toronto Raptors, and the Cavs walloped them by a 126-101 count.

Other than that, it’s been a whole lot of losing goin’ on.

But hey, when you're playing for the top draft pick, that's OK, right?

