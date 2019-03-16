Daily News - March 16, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks, Game 70 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

DALLAS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-52) will wrap up their three-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks (27-41) on Saturday night.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

#CavsMavs Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game roadie on Saturday night in Dallas as they take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Tipoff from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (ET).

After routing the Toronto Raptors at home on Monday night, the Cavaliers are looking snap a two-game skein and finish off their road trip in style.

Despite dropping their last two games, the Wine & Gold have been shooting well, especially from downtown. Cleveland has made at least 10 threes in 14 of the last 15 games (since February 8), knocking down an average of 14.4 three-pointers per contest over that span (third-best in NBA, trailing only HOU-16.1 and ATL-15.3).

The Cavs have also shot well from the charity stripe, going .933 (14-15) from the free throw line against the Magic on Thursday, which extends their single-season franchise record to 13 games shooting .900 or better from the line.