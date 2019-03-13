Daily News - March 13, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Brandon Knight showing glimpses of old form: ‘He’s the Brandon I remember’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA -- The Cleveland Cavaliers were in the midst of a two-minute scoring drought early in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brandon Knight broke that, ripping the ball away from Joel Embiid and scooting to the other end of the floor for a layup. Then came another bucket, once again turning defense into offense. By the end of a clunky 12-point first quarter, Knight had half of the Cavs’ points, continuing to show flickers of his pre-injury form.

“He’s the Brandon that I remember,” Cavs head coach Larry Drew said. “Probably not as explosive as he’s been in the past, prior to the injury, but still a guy who has a tremendous work ethic and he competes. That’s the thing I admire about him and respect about him. He’s a team player and he’s going to give you everything he has when he’s on the floor.”

Lately that’s been pretty good. Perhaps even more than the team expected. At least, this soon. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers show plenty of fight, nearly defy odds in 106-99 loss to Philadelphia 76ers: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA -- A look of anguish was plastered all over head coach Larry Drew’s face as he listed the numerous players the Cleveland Cavaliers wouldn’t have for Tuesday’s matchup against the playoff-bound Philadelphia 76ers.

He knew exactly what his team was up against. The Cavaliers entered as 15-point underdogs.

Being down five regular rotation players is nothing new. Neither is dressing nine. Earlier this season, they had to use assistant coaches in practices just to scrimmage 5-on-5. But this was a bit different because of who the Cavs were missing and the opponent they were playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

No Kevin Love (rest), Tristan Thompson (foot), Larry Nance Jr. (chest) and Marquese Chriss (suspension) left the Cleveland with two bigs (Ante Zizic and Channing Frye) against Philadelphia’s gifted frontcourt anchored by All-Star Joel Embiid. Matthew Dellavedova being out another game because of a concussion meant heavy minutes for Brandon Knight, who has been on a minutes restriction and was playing his second game in as many nights. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew: ‘League made right decision’ in suspending Marquese Chriss

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew talked with Marquese Chriss at the team’s walkthrough in downtown Philadelphia Tuesday -- hours before the league announced Chriss’ one-game suspension.

“He was in good spirits at our walkthrough today,” Drew said prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the 76ers. “Just an unfortunate incident, a heat of the moment thing and we will move on from it.”

The league suspended Chriss for one game without pay. Serge Ibaka, who the NBA labeled the instigator in Monday’s fight, was given a three-game suspension. His history of on-court scuffles also played into the increased punishment.

Following Monday night’s 126-101 win against the Toronto Raptors, Drew said he had not seen video of the incident, which happened late in the third quarter and led to both players being ejected. Drew took a look at it early Tuesday. His view didn’t change. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

