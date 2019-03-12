Daily News - March 12, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton shows how far he’s come in Cavaliers’ 126-101 win against Raptors: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Back on Oct. 17, 2018, a wide-eyed, overmatched and rattled Collin Sexton made his uninspiring NBA debut inside Toronto’s raucous Scotiabank Arena.

The kid has come a long way since.

Playing against the same Raptors squad that frustrated Sexton into one of the worst performances of his rookie campaign, going head-to-head against the same tenacious guard tandem (Kyle Lowry and Danny Green) that put Sexton in a figurative straightjacket that October night, Sexton showed how much he’s matured throughout this season, leading the Cavaliers to an improbable 126-101 win against the second-seeded Raptors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Serge Ibaka, Marquese Chriss fight during Cavaliers’ win: ‘I don’t believe there’s a place in our game for that’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the aftermath of Monday night’s game, players were still trying to process what happened between Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss -- a brief moment late in the third quarter that exploded quickly, led to punches being thrown and a pair of ejections.

On the record, nobody was willing to say much.

Kyle Lowry played coy. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke to Ibaka, but didn’t ask what led to the incident. Kawhi Leonard said he couldn’t comment, acting like he was protecting a state secret. There were a few jokes after the game between Kevin Love and Lowry, but nothing revealing.

The theory privately held inside the Cavaliers locker room: Four years of pent-up frustration from a mountain of playoff losses against Cleveland finally spilled over, causing Ibaka to snap. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

