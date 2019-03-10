Daily News - March 10, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton’s relentless pursuit to be great, prove doubters wrong leads to franchise record: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Inside the spacious Independence practice facility, the Cleveland Cavaliers have an internal monitoring system that tracks all players’ shots.

Earlier this season, 9,000 were hoisted in one week. Collin Sexton accounted for 3,000.

That tireless work ethic has helped Sexton take major strides during his first year, culminating in Friday night’s historic feat. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA mock draft has Cavs picking Duke guard R.J. Barrett

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

Mock NBA drafts at this time of year are done without knowing how the lottery in May will turn out.

As of now, the Cavaliers, Knicks and Suns have an equal (and best) 14 percent chance of getting winning the lottery to get the first pick because they have the three worst records in the league.

NBAdraft.net nevertheless in its most recent mock draft has the Knicks picking first and taking Duke power forward Zion Williamson, the Suns picking second and taking Murray State point guard Ja Morant and the Cavaliers taking Duke shooting guard RJ Barrett with the third pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Charge still pushing, hold off Herd for win

Author: Josh Weir

Publication: Canton Repository

CANTON Maybe it’s too late.

OK, there is a 99-percent chance it’s too late.

But the Canton Charge seemingly have figured out the inexact science that is their basketball chemistry.

Down three rotation players, the Charge held off the Wisconsin Herd for a 119-116 win at Memorial Civic Center on Saturday afternoon. The victory — the Charge’s sixth in the last eight games — keeps their slim playoff hopes alive. They were 5.5 games behind Windy City for first place in the Central Division going into the Bulls’ game at Greensboro on Saturday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.