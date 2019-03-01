Daily News - March 1, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton’s Madison Square Garden debut -- stitches and special memories: ‘He won us the game’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton left the arena late Thursday night with four stitches in his tongue and his speech slightly slurred. That was about the only thing that went wrong during a scintillating debut at renowned Madison Square Garden.

“I told Collin he won us the game tonight,” Kevin Love said following the 125-118 comeback win against the New York Knicks in which the Cavs outscored New York 21-5 down the stretch.

The Cavs had four players tally at least 20 points. It’s the first time that has happened in a regulation game since March 10, 2015.

Love led the way with 26, including eight in the fourth quarter. Cleveland outscored New York by 17 points in Love’s 28 minutes. He was once again terrific, showing the immense impact he can have when healthy. Clarkson poured in 22 off the bench. He had 10 in the fourth quarter, shining in the closer role. Cedi Osman finished with an efficient 21 points on 7-of-10 from the field to go with seven rebounds and five assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers stun Knicks, sweep season series with 125-118 comeback win: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are both hoping for brighter futures. For the Cavs, nights like Thursday provide a bit of optimism that things may not always be as dreary as they seemed at other points this season.

The Cavs rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit for their fourth win in six games, beating the Knicks 125-118. The win capped a season sweep against New York for the the third time in the last four years.

After a first half controlled mostly by the Knicks, the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference went back and forth in the third quarter -- a 12-minute stretch that featured eight lead changes and seven ties. The Knicks appeared to seize control early in the fourth, pushing their lead to double digits once again. But they couldn’t thwart a final surge from the feisty Cavs, who refuse to give in this season.

The Cavs outscored the Knicks 40-21 in a dominant fourth quarter, finishing the game on a 21-5 spurt while getting timely buckets from rookie Collin Sexton, franchise cornerstone Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson and breakout Rising Star Cedi Osman. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew has tough decisions ahead with rotation: ‘It’s a nice problem to have’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- For a big chunk of the season, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew couldn’t run practice exactly the way he wanted. There weren’t enough healthy bodies.

At times, he had to fill in the gaps with assistant coaches, just so the Cavs could have a full 5-on-5 session.

Those days are over. When Tristan Thompson finally returns, the Cavs will be fully healthy. While the organization has been eager to see what that looks like, it also means Drew will encounter his next challenge during a trying season that has tested everyone physically and mentally. It will be his task to find minutes for his new allotment of bigs -- if that’s even possible.

“I’ve given it some thought,” Drew said prior to shootaround at Madison Square Garden. “To be honest, having all our big guys back and everybody back, it does create a bit of a problem because you’ve got a lot of bodies now. A problem that we are not really accustomed to having, but it’s a nice problem to have.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

