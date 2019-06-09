Daily News - June 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Draft Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Staff Report

Publication: NBA.com

Cleveland Cavaliers

2019 Draft Picks: 5, 26

2018-19 record: 19-63

Fifth place, Central Division

Did not qualify for playoffs

Areas of Strength

The Cavaliers spent much of the 2018-19 season shuffling and re-shuffling their roster, making moves not for immediate results on the court -- you see their record, right? -- but as a way for GM Koby Altman to round up assets for their rebuild. That strategy could continue, given some of the heavy contracts still on the payroll, though you’d think Cleveland wouldn’t want to push any extended “Process” on fans who’d grown accustomed to better times. Point guard Collin Sexton, the Cavs’ lottery pick last June, did well after a shaky start, landing on the All-Rookie second team.

Needs Work

This team isn’t close to winning and the roster has more salary-cap jammers than youthful prospects. As far as basketball, the Cavaliers ranked near the bottom of most offensive categories beyond 3-point and free-throw shooting percentages. New coach John Beilein, making a deep-career jump from the University of Michigan, presumably will spend a lot more time trying to teach than trying to win. - CLICK HERE to read full story.