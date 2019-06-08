Daily News - June 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

No longer haunted by 23: Former Cavaliers GM Wayne Embry enjoying NBA Finals with Toronto Raptors – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years, Wayne Embry was a part of a franchise that was haunted by No. 23.

“Michael and LeBron,” said Embry, now a consultant with the Toronto Raptors.

He was talking about Michael Jordan, then LeBron James.

I called Embry, who was in San Francisco as his team is in the NBA Finals against Golden State.

2019 Draft Position Preview: Bigs

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

There might be a better positional group of prospects than this year’s big men, but no group in the 2019 Draft has a better collection of names than today’s quintet.

In less than two weeks, the Wine & Gold will be on the clock with a pair of first rounders – Nos. 5 and 26 overall – to work with. And although Cleveland has a rock-solid collection of versatile big men, you can never have too much length and muscle in the middle.

Today's group features a freakishly-long big man who can shoot the trey with ease, a banger with an NBA-ready body, a do-it-all scorer from the Adriatic League, an undersized high-energy guy and a player who went from being a sixth man spot in college to becoming a first rounder on June 20.

The Cavs can draw inspiration from the Raptors in their rebuild

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Fear the Sword

This year’s iteration of the NBA Finals has been nothing short of a delight for any basketball fan. For the first time in a while, the Golden State Warriors feel vulnerable with All-Stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson sidelined with injuries and a mediocre supporting cast. It’s the first time in a while that the Cleveland Cavaliers are not the team that has Golden State on the ropes.

That honor goes to Cleveland’s Eastern Conference little brother - the Toronto Raptors. Well, the Raptors were the Cavs’ little brother and punching bag when LeBron James was still in town. Soon after James announced that he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, the Raptors seized the opportunity by sending DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a protected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. It was both a power move and a gamble made by the Raptors. Toronto got a top-five player in Leonard, but also gained the fear that they could easily lose him in free agency this summer.

But for now, the trade has paid off in spades as Leonard has single-handedly carried Toronto to their first NBA Finals. Without Leonard, the Raptors likely would not stand a chance against the Warriors and now they have a legitimate chance of winning a championship. But, a lot of credit should also go to the Raptors organization as well as they made a lot of intelligent personnel decisions leading up to the Leonard trade to make their situation a reality.

