Daily News - June 7, 2019

Assessing the Cavaliers’ biggest needs, and how they could fill them in the draft

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

The Cavs were bad last season — there’s no way around it. As such, they have needs. A lot of needs, in fact, and there’s probably not a skill set or position group they should rule out drafting.

Still, some should take preference over others. Here are three skills the Cavs should prioritize in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Perimeter defense

By any metric, the Cavaliers were a disaster on defense in 2018-19. They had the worst overall defensive rating, the worst half court defense and gave up the second-worst overall three-point percentage. And when you look at the Cavs roster, you have to squint to find good defenders. Tristan Thompson is when he’s healthy. Larry Nance Jr. is, if a bit foul prone. David Nwaba is and, assuming he’s back next year, is easily the Cavs’ best option on the wing. Cedi Osman might be, although the numbers indicate he was one of the worst defensive small forwards in the league last years. Matthew Dellavedova was, but injuries from the past few season might limit him at this point in his career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Leroux: So what’s the deal with a potential JR Smith move?

Author: Danny Leroux

Publication: The Athletic

When negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2016, the players and owners agreed to an interesting and notable change that reduced roster flexibility around the league. Previously, general managers had the ability to wield non-guaranteed and lightly guaranteed contracts in transactions because they counted at their full amount for trade purposes but then a new team could effectively wipe that contract off their books by only paying the player the much smaller guaranteed amount.

A prominent example of how this could work was when the Mavericks shipped Erick Dampier’s massive but non-guaranteed final season to the then-Bobcats in a deal that netted them Tyson Chandler, who then became a key piece of their 2011 championship team. The league’s transaction structure at the time thus made it significantly easier for teams to offload and take on bad salary, which was either a good or bad thing depending on perspective.

The sides tightened those rules considerably when negotiating the current CBA in a fascinating way: counting traded salary differently for the teams sending out and receiving these contracts. It is best to use an example: under the contract he signed with the Kings in 2017, George Hill will either make $18 million in the final year of his deal or get a $1 million partial guarantee. Under the old rules, he would have counted at the full $18 million for both the Bucks and any trade partners but that new team could have waived him and only paid $1 million. Now, Hill counts for $1 million of outgoing salary for the Bucks and $18 million for the new team. It is technically possible to make trades happen for some of these players, typically using cap space or a trade exception, but the math is significantly more challenging now than it was before. This has massive effects for the 2019 offseason, as players like Hill, Shaun Livingston and Avery Bradley could have facilitated their current teams adding talent, other teams shedding obligations or both, like what happened in the Chandler/Dampier deal. Instead, many of them are more likely to be cut or waived, possibly using the stretch provision, if their current teams feel they are not worth the full value of their 2019-20 contracts. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cavaliers should be interested in Lonzo Ball if Lakers make him available

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The NBA Finals are in full swing, which means the draft and free agency are just a few weeks away. Rumors continue to swirl about Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and other players set to test free agency on July 1.

Anthony Davis is another star that’s expected to be on the move this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers will be one of the many suitors for Davis, who requested a trade. Some believe former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin likes the Lakers’ young talent. Others think Los Angeles will attempt to trade point guard Lonzo Ball for an extra lottery pick to sweeten the pot for New Orleans.

If Griffin wants another premium pick in a Davis deal and the Lakers are willing to part with Ball, then the Cavaliers should help the man who helped bring a championship to Cleveland.

The Cavs should absolutely be interested in moving the No. 5 pick for Ball. Griffin would be crazy not to want the former second overall pick, who would be a perfect fit with Zion Williamson, but some believe he’d prefer another lottery pick instead of Ball. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Amico: Cavaliers aggressive in trying to land more draft picks

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

For the Cavaliers, two first-round draft picks may not be nearly enough.

General manager Koby Altman may go for three. Or maybe stick with two and add an early second-rounder. Or maybe even more second-rounders.

According to several opposing GMs, Altman and the Cavs have made it clear — they intend to secure more young talent this offseason. The best way to do that is through the draft. Today, they own the Nos. 5 and 26 overall selections, and that’s it. The draft is June 20.

So how do you get more picks? Well, by offering a little something in return. For instance, if you’re Altman, you may tell an opposing GM that you will give him exiled shooting guard J.R. Smith and take back a “bad” contract in return — provided their is a pick involved. - CLICK HERE to read full story.