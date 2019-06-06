Daily News - June 6, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love to participate in Team USA training camp for spot on 2019 World Cup roster

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At one point undecided, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love will participate in Team USA’s training camp for a spot on the FIBA World Cup roster.

According to reports, Love is one of 18 players to receive an invite to the August minicamp in Las Vegas ahead of the tournament in China. From there, Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich will trim the roster from 18 to 12.

ESPN reported that Love will join Portland’s Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Washington’s Bradley Beal, New Orleans star Anthony Davis, Houston’s James Harden, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, Detroit’s Andre Drummond and Los Angeles Lakers youngster Kyle Kuzma.

Love was twice asked earlier this season about the possibility of playing for the Americans. He mentioned how Popovich being the coach, taking over for Mike Krzyzewski, would likely play a role in his decision -- and others still on the fence. At that time, Love told cleveland.com he first wanted to regroup after a tumultuous 2018-19 season, see how his body felt, reflect on everything that happened, including an unlucky injury that derailed his season, and then make that National Team decision. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dan Gilbert won’t be with Cleveland Cavaliers for 2019 NBA Draft, but front office has go-ahead to be aggressive

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert will not be with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2019 NBA Draft and won’t be involved in the process leading up to June 20 either, continuing to focus on his recovery following a stroke on May 26, league sources told cleveland.com.

Gilbert remains hospitalized in the Detroit area and Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner released a statement Wednesday night saying Gilbert’s recovery will “take time.”

“Dan’s recovery is a process that will take time -- but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does,” Farner wrote.

While Gilbert hasn’t had contact with members of the Cavaliers at this point, the team is still moving forward with its same off-season plan, which was hatched long before Gilbert was hospitalized. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dan Gilbert’s recovery from stroke will 'take time,’ says Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s recovery from a recent stroke will “take time,” according to Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner who released a statement with an update on Gilbert’s health Wednesday evening.

“Dan’s recovery is a process that will take time -- but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does,” Farner wrote. “Dan and his family are beyond grateful for the thoughts and well wishes from so many people as they focus on Dan’s recovery.”

Farner also said Gilbert has maintained his “strong sense of humor” during his recovery and Gilbert’s focus has stayed on constant improvement.

Gilbert, 57, suffered a stroke on the morning of May 26 while under care at a Detroit-area hospital. He was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure before moving into recovery in the Intensive Care Unit. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

