Daily News - June 5, 2019

Sneak peek: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse transformation continues

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – People driving and walking through the Gateway District see a fenced-off arena, hordes of construction workers buzzing around, piles of debris and temporary signage.

Cavs CEO Len Komoroski sees the future, and it's almost here.

The transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is nearing its homestretch.

"This will really set a new benchmark as you see other arenas around the country," Komoroski said. "Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be transformed inside and out."

And when Akron's own Black Keys take the stage at the arena on Monday, Sept. 30, "We think people will be blown away," he said.

Tuesday, Cavs officials guided media, executives and sponsors on a guided tour of the ongoing construction site. Here's a look at changes fans will experience: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers begin pre-draft workouts, could be eyeing second-round pick

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the first two days of this week conducting pre-draft workouts with a handful of prospects, including Florida State riser Mfiondu Kabengele, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Kabengele, considered a mid-to-late first-rounder, was “impressive” in his workout at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Monday, sources say.

The 6-foot-10 forward played sparingly during his first season at Florida State. He had a much bigger role as a sophomore, averaging 13.2 points on 50.2 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range to go with 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Construction workers finishing up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Sept. 30 opening

Author: Jay Miller

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

That prized seat behind the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench will still be there for the coming basketball season. It will just have a new seat and section number when the basketball arena recently renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse opens this fall.

Before fans find their seats, however, they will see a building that has undergone a metamorphosis in the last 22 months, with higher concourse ceilings, eight new places to hang out before, after or even during an event and something called a "power portal," a long entryway at the main, northwest entrance. It comprises 1,000 square feet of LED video panels that can cover the walls and ceiling with images ranging from videos of Cavaliers players against a wine-and-gold background to scenes from the latest Disney ice show playing in the building.

The biggest change is converting 42,530 square feet of what had been outdoor space into a glass-enclosed atrium at the northwest entrance to the building.

Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski took reporters on a tour of the under-construction building on Tuesday, June 4. Komoroski said the building will open Sept. 30 with a concert by the Grammy Award-winning rock group The Black Keys. The Cavaliers will open their season in October, as will the Cleveland Monsters hockey team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

