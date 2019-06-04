Daily News - June 4, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

What this postseason has revealed to rebuilding teams like the Cavs

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

When he was introducing John Beilein as the new coach of the Cavs a couple of weeks ago, owner Dan Gilbert didn’t hide the fact the organization was disappointed to be selecting fifth in this year’s draft. Like everyone else on the lottery stage, the Cavs were hopeful they’d pick somewhere in the top three, particularly since they entered the night with as good of odds as anyone at landing the No. 1 pick.

“You could see it on my face and Koby’s face,” Gilbert said. “We tried to cover it up. It’s a little hard at the fifth pick.”

Most of the league tends to agree the drop after the top three in this draft is significant, but that doesn’t make building a winner impossible. Just look around the playoffs this year as proof.

The Raptors are even with the Warriors through two games of these NBA Finals with a roster void of top draft picks. Their highest-drafted player is Kawhi Leonard, whom the Spurs originally drafted 15th, and half of their roster initially went undrafted. While acknowledging LeBron James’ departure from the East released his stranglehold on the conference, it’s also a credit to the terrific job Masai Ujiri, Dwane Casey and now Nick Nurse have done at cultivating talent and turning unknowns like Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet into key contributors on a team now three wins from a championship. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs bringing in big man Fall, Mann for pre-draft auditions

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cavaliers are continuing their pre-draft workouts by bringing in Central Florida center Tacko Fall and Florida State shooting guard Terance Mann.

Both players were originally projected as second-round picks but have been climbing the charts over the past couple of weeks. While neither is a candidate to be selected with the No. 5 overall pick, the Cavs also own the No. 26 overall (via a trade with the Houston Rockets). The Cavs do not have a second-rounder this year.

Fall is 7-foot-6 and 311 pounds and a native of Senegal. He averaged 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds a whopping 2.6 blocked shots this past season as a senior at UCF.

He was a straight-A student and if basketball doesn’t work out, Fall has dreams of becoming an engineer for a large electronic company such as Microsoft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: Cleveland Cavaliers fill two positions of need

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA Draft is a little more than two weeks away.

The combine and agency pro days are both in the rearview mirror. Now it's time for teams to conduct private, individual workouts and important sit-down interviews.

The top two picks are certain. After that? It gets awfully interesting. Will the Knicks and Lakers trade out of their spots? Where will enigmas Cameron Reddish and Bol Bol get picked?

The Cleveland Cavaliers could go a number of different directions, and trading -- up or back -- shouldn't be ruled out at this point. The next few weeks are vital in any evaluation. Collin Sexton's June workout went a long way toward his draft selection. Will that happen again for the Cavs, allowing their tricky fifth pick to become clear? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Prospect Profile: Darius Garland

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

With the current Draft system focusing so much on one-and-done players, a full season is considered a very good sample size. Darius Garland played exactly five collegiate contests – and could very well be one of the first five players picked.

If Garland didn’t play a single game of college ball, he might still have been a Lottery pick. But scouts likely saw enough of him in a handful of contests – and word on the street is that he was given some form of guarantee; enough to make him leave the Combine early.

Following a prolific high school career, the son of Winston Garland – who played seven NBA seasons with the Warriors, Clippers, Nuggets, Rockets and T-Wolves – could have attended the college of his choice. But as a youngster growing up in Indiana, Garland attended basketball camps conducted by Bryce Drew at Valparaiso – and when Drew got the Vandy job, the choice for Garland (whose family had previously relocated to Tennessee) was an easy one.

As a high schooler, the lithe point guard was a four-time state champion and was named Tennessee Mr. Basketball in each of his last three seasons. He grew two-and-a-half inches from his sophomore to his junior year and going into his senior year at Brentwood Academy was ranked as the best point guard of the 2018 Class by 247Sports. - CLICK HERE to read full story.