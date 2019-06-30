Daily News - June 30, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers, JR Smith agree to push back guarantee date on contract, giving team more time to search for trade

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and exiled swingman JR Smith have agreed to push back Smith’s contract guarantee date, which gives the team more time to search for a trade, league sources confirmed to cleveland.com.

The Cavs are expected to officially sign the new deal at some point Sunday, sources say.

With this agreement, Smith’s guarantee increases from $3.9 million to $4.4 million. His new guarantee date is July 15 and there is an option for both parties to push it again to Aug. 1 if needed. The Cavs had until Sunday to either trade or release Smith before his contract became fully guaranteed.

According to sources, the Cavs turned down multiple offers on draft night that would’ve netted them a first-round pick. They determined the value of the picks wasn’t enough to accept the bulky, multi-year salaries they would’ve have taken back in a swap, as the Cavs are being judicious when it comes to going into the luxury tax during a rebuilding season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Summer League Blog: Dylan Windler

Author: Dylan Windler

Publication: Cavs.com

What’s up, Cavalier fans! It’s Dylan, checking in from Salt Lake City Summer League. We’ve been practicing two-a-days getting ready for Monday’s opener, but while we have a minute, here’s a quick update from Utah.

I’m kind of relieved that the Draft process is over and I’m here with my new team.

Even though it’s only two months, it’s not an easy process leading up to the Draft. It can be physically and mentally exhausting. But I just tried to stay focused and stay strong through it all; try to come into the workouts as best prepared as I can be and just play hard every day, because you never really know what the right team is going to be.

So you just come in with that same attitude every single day and just give it your best effort, leave everything on the court – and the rest of it is really out of your control. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

