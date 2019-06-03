Daily News - June 3, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

NBA trade rumors: Cavaliers unlikely to deal Kevin Love, would have to be 'overwhelmed' by offer

Author: E.Jay Zarett

Publication: Sporting News

Kevin Love appears like he'll be remaining with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland is unlikely to trade the 30-year-old forward, according to a report from The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The team would have to be "overwhelmed" by an offer to consider moving him, the report says.

The five-time All-Star struggled with injuries throughout 2018-19 and played in just 22 games. He averaged 17 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range in 27.2 minutes per appearance.

The Cavaliers were one of the worst teams in the NBA this season and finished with a 19-63 record.

"We have a good group of guys that want to be better and guys that haven't given in to losing," Love said in February, via the News-Herald. "That can be easy when so many games come at you so fast, but we've had a mentality that any given night we can win a basketball game. We're going to continue to be like that." - CLICK HERE to read full story.