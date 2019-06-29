Daily News - June 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers not extending qualifying offer to David Nwaba, still open to bringing him back in another deal, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are not extending a qualifying offer to swingman David Nwaba, letting him become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Sources say the Cavs are open to bringing Nwaba back in a different deal, but this move allows him explore the market for a second straight off-season.

Nwaba, who bypassed an offer from the Indiana Pacers last summer to play in Cleveland, wasn’t interested in playing this upcoming year under the $1.9 million qualifying offer and is seeking a multi-year contract.

The Cavs had until Saturday at 5 p.m. to officially make a decision on Nwaba, who averaged 6.5 points on 48.1 percent from the field to go with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 51 games. When healthy, Nwaba was a key piece of the Cavaliers’ rotation, playing out of position at times and often taking the toughest defensive assignment. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League Primer

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The poor guys who have to proof and publish this Primer are gonna roll their eyes because they’ve heard this old-head story before.

When I was still working for the NBA back in the early-2000s, one of my jobs was to cover the Rocky Mountain Revue in Salt Lake City. It wasn’t a very memorable basketball experience except for one player who stood out – a rookie for the Blazers named Zach Randolph. Other rookies were impressive, but this pear-shaped lefty stood out – demolishing the competition night after night.

Randolph was taken 19th in that year’s Draft and certainly wasn’t the most ballyhooed prospect coming out of Michigan State. But he wound up having easily the best career of any American-born player in that year’s class.

The point is that while these games – with odd rules, aired at odd hours – can sometimes provide an interesting and accurate glimpse into the future. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs won’t make qualifying offer to guard David Nwaba

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Guard David Nwaba will not receive a qualifying offer from the Cavaliers, but the team is open to bringing him back as an unrestricted free agent, a league source said Friday.

Nwaba, 26, played in 51 games last season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19 minutes. He scored a season-high 22 points at Brooklyn on March 6 and helped the Cavs beat the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets in November and the Indiana Pacers in December, but was sidelined for 27 games by right knee soreness and a sprained left ankle.

For a team that ranked last in the league in three major defensive categories last season, Nwaba could help. Of the Cavs’ top 12 players in 2018-19, Ante Zizic had the best defensive rating (109.3), followed by Nwaba (111.5).

The Chicago Bulls rescinded Nwaba’s qualifying offer last summer, and he signed a one-year, $1.5 million veteran’s minimum deal with the Cavs on Sept. 8. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: