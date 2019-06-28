Daily News - June 28, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ summer league roster features Darius Garland, Dylan Windler, Kevin Porter Jr.; Garland not expected to play

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have 16 players, including all three of their 2019 first-round picks, listed on their Salt Lake City Summer League roster. But prized fifth-overall pick Darius Garland is still not expected to play in any of the three games, league sources told cleveland.com.

The team put Garland on the roster so he can participate in team-related activities and stay connected to some of his new teammates in Salt Lake City. Even though he is healthy, the Cavs don’t want to push Garland, who only played four full games during his freshman season at Vanderbilt before suffering a torn meniscus.

As reported by cleveland.com weeks ago, head coach John Beilein will run the team.

Kevin Porter Jr., the 30th pick who was officially acquired from the Detroit Pistons late Wednesday night, will lead the team alongside draft mate Dylan Windler. Those two are joined by Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Malik Newman and JaCorey Williams -- a trio of players who spent time this past season with the Canton Charge, Cleveland’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. Abdur-Rahkman played for Beilein at Michigan. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Draft picks, Charge players highlight Cavs summer roster

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Fifth overall pick Darius Garland to play for Cavs in Salt Lake City.

The Cavs’ three first-round draft picks and four players with ties to the Canton Charge are included on Cleveland’s roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League, which begins Monday.

Guard Darius Garland, wing Dylan Windler and guard Kevin Porter Jr. highlight the roster. Garland was the fifth overall pick of last week’s NBA Draft. Windler was picked 26th, while Porter was 30th.

From the Charge, the Cavs’ G League affiliate, will be guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, forward Jaron Blossomgame, guard Malik Newman and forward JaCorey Williams. Blossomgame spent most of last season as a two-way player with the Cavs and Charge. He averaged 17.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in 29 games with Canton. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers have few free-agency options save for trading Kevin Love

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

There is one thing that so often gets lost when discussion of Kevin Love and that big fat contract extension he signed with the Cavaliers last summer comes up.

The Cavs wouldn’t have offered it to him if they weren’t comfortable with the terms.

A year has passed, and it’s unlikely the organization feels much differently about Love or the four years and $120 million they agreed to from when the ink first dried. And yet, later in July, after the first wave of NBA free agency ends, Cleveland will have the chance to move off of Love and his contract by trading it to a big-market team with cap space.

This is one of the most exciting times of the calendar year for NBA fans. Which big star is going where? Who is signing with my team to take it from the middle of the pack to the top? Isn’t it hilarious when reporters get into Twitter spats trying to outdo each other in tweeting the signings and meetings and rumors? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

