Daily News - June 25, 2019

Should Darius Garland and Collin Sexton start together?

Author: David Zavac

Publication: Fear The Sword

The last time I wrote in this space we talked about what role, if any, Collin Sexton should play in Cavs draft plans. The basic thought was that his improved play in the last third of the season was at least something to think about, but if you were in love with a point guard prospect you’d still probably end up taking them. That came in the wake of reports of Darius Garland moving up draft boards, and lo and behold, the Cavs do seem to have become enamored with the prospect and selected him fifth overall.

How much they love him is up to interpretation. The day of the draft the feeling was that the Cavs really wanted De’Andre Hunter, but the Hawks moved up and took him before the team’s selection. Even as news of the Garland pick was reported, it was noted that the Cavs were still open to trading it. But it sounds like Garland made a lot of jump shots and missed not very many jump shots in a private workout with the Cavs, and a team that needs star power and shooting decided to roll the dice on Garland, who played a grand total of four complete college games.

You know what? I’m in. I have no idea where Garland can get defensively, and he’ll need a lot of work finishing at the rim. His coaches swear he can pass but I’m not sure of the evidence for that. But he projects as an extremely efficient scorer, and the Cavs don’t have many of those at the moment. His ability to shoot could help him play off ball, whether that’s because of Collin Sexton, or simply because his vision doesn’t get to a high enough level. In short, he has the type of game that helps offenses succeed in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Summer Ball

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

32 … number of teams competing in this year’s Summer League in Vegas, including all 30 NBA clubs as well as the Croatian and Chinese National Teams.

15 … years since the Vegas Summer League tipped off its inaugural season in 2004.

4 … teams that will compete in the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League from July 1-3, including the Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

83 … total games that will be played in Las Vegas during this year’s Summer League season on the campus of UNLV.

3 … players selected in the 2018 NBA Draft who were named to the 2018 All-NBA Summer League First Team, including the Wine & Gold’s own, Collin Sexton.

33,884 … record attendance over three days at last year’s Salt Lake City Summer League event at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah. - CLICK HERE to read full story.