Daily News - June 24, 2019

Busted appliances, two point guards and a spoonful of hope — the Cavs have officially started their rebuild

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

CLEVELAND — Hours after the Cavs began their first rebuild by drafting Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson, I was chatting with former general manager Chris Grant about … kitchen renovations.

“This is like a home remodel,” Grant said of building an NBA franchise. “You don’t have a dishwasher, you don’t have a sink, the plates are in boxes and there’s no running water. Nothing works right. It’s aggravating. But you know when you’re done, you’re going to have this gourmet kitchen.”

Eight years later, here we are again. The Cavs just drafted three shiny new appliances.

Collin Sexton might have arrived last summer, but the Cavs still considered themselves playoff contenders then. With the drafting of Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr., this moment feels like the official start of another rebuild.

The Cavs still have a lot of mismatched parts in the form of expiring contracts. A number of players on the roster now won’t be around next summer. Those are the broken stoves and the disconnected washing machines. But John Beilein’s strength is player development and Koby Altman wanted to give him multiple pieces to start developing right away. He succeeded. - CLICK HERE to read full story.