Daily News - June 23, 2019

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Inside Darius Garland’s private workout that wowed the Cleveland Cavaliers and played a large role in his selection
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- On June 15, a large Cleveland Cavaliers contingent that included general manager Koby Altman, head coach John Beilein, assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff, director of scouting Brandon Weems and director of basketball administration Andrae Patterson walked into Steve Jackson’s gym -- a mini Staples Center that the L.A. Gear CEO and Lakers super fan had built at his Bel Air home.
One of the draft’s top prospects was waiting for them.
The Cavs were already considering Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland with the No. 5 pick. Beilein had been in favor of a two-PG system, discussing that with members of the organization since his hire on May 13. A few of Cleveland’s decision-makers saw Garland as the draft’s top point guard entering the college season and swear he would’ve stayed in that mix, eye-to-eye with No. 2 pick Ja Morant, had Garland not suffered a season-ending knee injury in his fifth game as a freshman.
Still, this was an important day. It was Cleveland’s chance to see Garland. In person, not in the film room -- where they had spent countless hours dissecting Garland’s game.- CLICK HERE to read full story.
Changing Of The Guards - What Do The Cleveland Cavaliers Do Now After The 2019 NBA Draft?
Author: Evan Dammarell
Publication: Forbes.com
On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers introduced point guard Darius Garland, the fifth overall pick, as the next key piece to the team's rebuild. At the end of the first round, Cleveland traded four second-round selections, along with $5 million in cash, to the Detroit Pistons in order to obtain Kevin Porter Jr., a polarizing shooting guard from the University of Southern California. With these selections, along with Dylan Windler at No. 26, Cleveland was prioritizing both shot creation and gained plenty of that with their picks.The problem is, the other members on Cleveland's roster makes things a bit awkward, at least for Garland and Porter. Collin Sexton, Brandon Knight, Jordan Clarkson and Matthew Dellavedova and with Garland and Porter now in tow, it creates a log jam for the Cavaliers. Obviously, Cleveland wants to be able to give their new youngsters as much playing time as possible and will likely address that this summer. The Cavaliers should be able to clear a few things by trying to trade their expiring contracts in Knight ($15.6 million), Clarkson ($13.4 million) or Dellavedova ($9.6 million). Out of the three, Knight and Clarkson are the most likely to be moved as they can provide some semblance of value to a team that is looking to contend. Dellavedova, meanwhile, can likely be extended as an insurance policy behind Sexton and Garland as well as keeping the fan base happy by retaining a beloved bench player. By moving the before-mentioned players, Porter would benefit almost immediately. As mentioned before, Porter was divisive while at USC, he possessed the talent and intangibles of a top ten pick but his immaturity made some teams view him as a possible risk during the draft. Porter will require patience and plenty of opportunities to learn from his mistakes to allow him to grow and tap into his potential. With Clarkson and Knight gone, it would give Porter the exact opportunity to do that. It also will give new head coach John Beilein plenty of opportunities to help teach and develop Porter, the exact thing Cleveland hired him to do. - CLICK HERE to read full story.