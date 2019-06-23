Daily News - June 23, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Inside Darius Garland’s private workout that wowed the Cleveland Cavaliers and played a large role in his selection

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- On June 15, a large Cleveland Cavaliers contingent that included general manager Koby Altman, head coach John Beilein, assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff, director of scouting Brandon Weems and director of basketball administration Andrae Patterson walked into Steve Jackson’s gym -- a mini Staples Center that the L.A. Gear CEO and Lakers super fan had built at his Bel Air home.

One of the draft’s top prospects was waiting for them.

The Cavs were already considering Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland with the No. 5 pick. Beilein had been in favor of a two-PG system, discussing that with members of the organization since his hire on May 13. A few of Cleveland’s decision-makers saw Garland as the draft’s top point guard entering the college season and swear he would’ve stayed in that mix, eye-to-eye with No. 2 pick Ja Morant, had Garland not suffered a season-ending knee injury in his fifth game as a freshman.

Still, this was an important day. It was Cleveland’s chance to see Garland. In person, not in the film room -- where they had spent countless hours dissecting Garland’s game.- CLICK HERE to read full story.

Changing Of The Guards - What Do The Cleveland Cavaliers Do Now After The 2019 NBA Draft?

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers introduced point guard Darius Garland, the fifth overall pick, as the next key piece to the team's rebuild. At the end of the first round, Cleveland traded four second-round selections, along with $5 million in cash, to the Detroit Pistons in order to obtain Kevin Porter Jr., a polarizing shooting guard from the University of Southern California. With these selections, along with Dylan Windler at No. 26, Cleveland was prioritizing both shot creation and gained plenty of that with their picks.