Daily News - June 22, 2019

Does Darius Garland have a chance to be a star?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio – After the Cleveland Cavaliers had their press conference to introduce draft picks Darius Garland and Dylan Windler, I went looking for Koby Altman.

Altman is the Cavaliers general manager, the man who put his name of selection of Garland with the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Altman knows some Cavs fans have their doubts about the 6-foot-3 guard from Vanderbilt. He played only 129 minutes at the school before suffering a season-ending knee injury. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein doesn’t care who gets point guard label and other takeways from Cavaliers post-draft press conference

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers introduced two-thirds of their draft class on Friday afternoon. Darius Garland, the fifth overall pick, and Dylan Windler, taken at No. 26, received their jerseys, posed for pictures and fielded questions in front of reporters, family members and a handful of Cavaliers staff while sitting in between general manager Koby Altman and head coach John Beilein.

There was one notable absence: Kevin Porter Jr., the final member of Cleveland’s exciting young trio.

Because of NBA rules and the timing of a previous trade between the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks involving the 30th pick earlier this week, the Cavs’ swap for Porter last night isn’t technically official. It may not be until next week. In a strange scene at the Barclays Center Thursday night, Porter kept trying to take off his Bucks hat while the rest of his family sported a Cavs lid. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ No. 5 pick Darius Garland unlikely to play summer league

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Darius Garland’s first taste of NBA basketball will have to wait a few months.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is unlikely to play alongside the two other members of the team’s exciting draft class during summer league.

Garland doesn’t have any health concerns. He showed that during a private workout with the Cavs in Los Angeles on Saturday. But given the torn meniscus Garland suffered in his fifth game at Vanderbilt, cutting his freshman season short and leading to plenty of mystery about his draft stock, the Cavs don’t want to push it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

