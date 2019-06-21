Daily News - June 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers see Darius Garland and Collin Sexton forming dangerous backcourt similar to Portland Trail Blazers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was about a week before the NBA Draft when the phone rang. A team source called to chat about the many options the Cleveland Cavaliers had with the No. 5 pick. At that point, the pro days were done and many of the pre-draft workouts were as well. There were still a few interviews left to conduct, but it was on to the next phase.

The Cavs’ interest in Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter was clear. They had watched him at least eight times in person. He possessed the defensive chops that are currently lacking on a team that finished dead last in defensive rating. Texas Tech wing Jarrett Culver was in consideration. So, too, was Duke’s Cam Reddish. Viewed by at least one in the team’s front office to be as talented as any player in the class, Reddish stayed on Cleveland’s radar throughout, as one of their scouts -- David Henderson -- spent plenty of time in Durham.

But there was another grouped in that same tier. Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland.

Would the Cavs really consider taking Garland, a wiry 6-foot-2 point guard, one year after spending the eighth pick on Collin Sexton? Same height. Same build. Same position. Similar skill set.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Loving Dylan Windler & emphasis on shooting

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers NBA draft notebook:

1. You can see the influence of two factors in the Cavs first-round draft picks. The first is the front office placing an emphasis on analytics and outside shooting. A strong case can be made that Darius Garland and Dylan Windler are perhaps the two best 3-point shooters in this draft.

2. The second influence is new coach John Beilein. The former Michigan coach also loves outside shooters – and also scorers who can move without the ball to get open. That’s the 6-foot-8 Windler, who is far more than an excellent 3-point shooter.

3. I've written a lot about the Cavs and Garland, starting with a story that published Monday morning about his private workout with the team in Los Angeles. That was a major tip-off that he loomed large on the Cavs' draft board. Beilein is not afraid to play smaller guards if they can score. That's why he was very open to the Collin Sexton/Garland combination.

Cleveland Cavaliers address pressing need for more shooting with Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr.

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As soon as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season ended, they put together a summer plan, complete with a specific to-do list. Near the top of that list was a primary goal: Add more shooting.

The Cavs ranked 28th in field goal percentage this past season, better than just Detroit and New York, the latter which finished with the league’s worst record. Cleveland also ranked 20th in 3-point percentage.

After sending away veterans George Hill and Kyle Korver prior to the trade deadline, the Cavs had just three players who made at least 40 percent of their triples. Nik Stauskas, an unrestricted free agent hoping to reunite with college coach John Beilein, was one. Channing Frye, who retired at the end of the season, was another. Rookie Collin Sexton was the third -- a surprising development for a youngster whose jumper was supposed to be a liability coming out of Alabama.

Thursday's draft was Cleveland's first crack at addressing that problem. In a class with shooting at a premium, the Cavs added three of the best.

