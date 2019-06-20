Daily News - June 20, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

A look back at Cavaliers' first-round draft picks from 1970

Author: John Kuntz

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2019 NBA Draft is tonight beginning at 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Cleveland Cavaliers have two first-round selections, 5th and 26th.

We take a photographic look at the Cavaliers' first-round draft picks from their inaugural season in 1970 to the present.

For NBA mock draft analysis, check out cleveland.com's Chris Fedor's predictions.

Stats were used from Basketball-Reference.com.

1970: John Johnson, No. 7 overall

The forward from the University of Iowa played three seasons with the Cavaliers, making two All-Star games. He averaged 16 points per game. He played 14 seasons in the NBA, winning an NBA championship in Seattle in 1979. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft 2019: 5 teams that could jump the Cavaliers at No. 5

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers will soon pick the next pieces as part of their rebuild on Thursday night in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But what they will do will greatly be impacted by what the New Orleans Pelicans do at No. 4. The Pelicans got the pick in the Anthony Davis trade and could be looking to move down or deal the pick for a veteran player.

That could create a massive ripple effect for the Cavs and change who they will take one pick later, or possibly even lead to a trade down.

Here are five teams that could jump ahead of the Cavs and take the fourth pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: Cleveland Cavaliers focus on improving defense in first round

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA Draft is Thursday night. While the first two picks have already been decided, there's very little clarity after that, especially with Darius Garland's late workout in New York.

That's just the kind of class this is, with nearly equal value from four through the end of the lottery.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two selections -- Nos. 5 and 26 -- and plenty of possibilities. They've done their homework, scouting the prospects in person a handful of times, meeting with them during the pre-draft process and getting a feel for who they are with interviews. There's a compelling argument for each of the prospects in that range. Nothing should be ruled out.

Here's a look at my final mock draft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: