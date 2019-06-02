Daily News - June 2, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Who will Cleveland Cavaliers target at No.26? Hey, Chris

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Arthur Kinney

@ArthuronSports

Replying to @ChrisFedor

Who might the Cavaliers select at pick 26?

Hey, @ArthuronSports: This question is too complicated right now because there are numerous variables. What the Cavs ultimately do with the 26th pick will depend largely on who they choose at five and which players fall down the board, something that happens every year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein and the promise of offensive flow

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

In recent years, the Cavs’ offense — both with LeBron James and without — has never truly flowed. With LeBron — both with and without Kyrie Irving – the offense was built to bludgeon opponents into submission. When the offense ever attempted to flow, it was to get force-feed a shooter coming off a screen. But often, the shooters got their shots by waiting for LeBron to create an open look for them.

Without LeBron this past season — and without Kevin Love to provide any structure — the offense still functioned that way, often to its detriment. Shots like this, for players who need to be put into better spots, were far too common:

The result last season was the second-worst half court offense in the league, per Cleaning The Glass. Only the Knicks, a team who tried to lose more than any team in the league, were worse. Compared to teams that made the playoffs in the East, Cleveland was closest to Detroit — and the Cavs were 2.9 points worse per 100 possessions than the Pistons in the half court, per Cleaning The Glass. Kevin Love’s absence explains some, but not all, of those issues. - CLICK HERE to read full story.