Daily News - June 18, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Anderson Varejao still calls Cleveland his home 15 years after post-draft trade sent him to Cavaliers

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anderson Varejao needed an assist early in his Cavaliers career.

Then 21, the Brazilian native, who had played basketball previously in Barcelona and was drafted by Orlando in the 2004 NBA Draft, became a Cavalier in a trade that also brought Drew Gooden to town.

But in his first week in Cleveland when he went to Sushi Rock in Cleveland for dinner with Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Varejao had a little trouble communicating what he wanted to eat because his English wasn’t great and Ilgauskas wasn’t fluent in Spanish or Portuguese.

“I was trying to speak English and trying to say some words in Spanish to see if Z knew what I was saying,” Varejao said. “Then we just decided to just order a couple of beers. And I tell you what, man, at the end of the night our conversation was great. I could understand Z perfectly. All we needed was a couple of beers.”

From that moment on, Ilgauskas helped mentor Varejao and made him feel comfortable on the team. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Possibilities For The 26th Pick

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers are hoping to get a true difference-maker when they make their top pick – No. 5 overall – on Thursday night in Brooklyn. But Cleveland also intends to bolster its young roster with the No. 26 overall pick, acquired from Houston in a three-team Deadline deal last year.

We’d love to write that several stars have emerged from the 26th pick, but that’d be inaccurate. There have been, however, some rock-solid pros that have been selected at that spot – including Taj Gibson (2009), Vlade Divac (1989), Jerome Williams - the Junkyard Dog (1996), Andre Roberson (2013), Zanesville’s own Kevin Martin (2004) and just last season, All-Rookie Second Teamer, Landry Shamet.

The Wine & Gold have had the No. 26 pick three times in their history, including the team’s first year of existence – tabbing Ohio State’s Dave Sorenson (1970), OSU’s Allan Hornyak (1973) and Notre Dame’s Bruce Flowers (1979) with those selections.

Anything can happen on Draft Night – especially one that’s already been shaken up by a major trade at the top. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Take Your Pick

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

5th … the Wine & Gold's first selection in Thursday's Draft followed by the 26th pick later in the first round.

9 … former NBA Draft picks that played under Cavs Head Coach John Beilein at the University of Michigan.

7:00 … p.m. ET start time for the 2019 NBA Draft, which will air on ESPN this Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

8 … the spot Collin Sexton was selected at by Cleveland in last year's Draft.

2 … Cavs players drafted at No. 1 who currently have their numbers retired in the rafters at The Q (Brad Daugherty/Austin Carr).

255 … total number of draft selections made by the Wine & Gold since the club's inception in 1970. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: