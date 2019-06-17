Daily News - June 17, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Crohn's Couldn't Stop Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. - Now He's Making It His Mission To Create A Difference

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

Entering the offseason after his first full year as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, forward Larry Nance Jr. has a lot to reflect upon. Personally, Nance was able to make a name for himself as a point forward on Cleveland's roster, finishing second on the team in assists with 3.2 per game and even showcased a reliable three-point shot, connecting on 33.7% of his attempts this year. Nance shared with Forbes that head coach John Beilein wants him to continue improving on this, especially focusing on quickening his release.

There will be plenty of expectations for Nance heading into year two of life after LeBron James, especially with his four-year, $44.8 million extension beginning. He will likely be a serious option in Cleveland's offense under Beilein and there's, of course, added pressure wearing his dad, Cavaliers legend Larry Nance Sr.'s retired no. 22. The future looks bright for the rising star - he gets to play for his childhood team on a nightly basis. But for a time there was a possibility none of this would ever happen.

Nance suffers from Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation of the digestive tract and according to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, it may affect as many as 780,000 Americans. Crohn's can also lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. The condition can even have a serious impact on the growth and development of children, something Nance discovered first hand.

"My family is a basketball playing family, we're abnormally large people. I was small and just really underweight," Nance said. "I didn't have any energy to play sports and I wasn't good at basketball which is very uncharacteristic for my family. I thought maybe I was just anemic or just going through whatever teenage kids go through. After a couple of weeks of poking and prodding at the Cleveland Clinic, I was finally diagnosed with Crohn's disease." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Fear the Sword Cleveland Cavaliers 2019 NBA Draft big board: Final Rankings

Author: Trevor Magnotti

Publication: Fear The Sword

Barring any trades, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to pick at No. 5 and No. 26 in the 2019 NBA Draft after a disappointing outcome in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs will be missing out on Zion Williamson, the one true potential franchise-changer in the draft. But they still will have a top-five pick and two shots at adding potential rotation players for their rebuild.

There’s a lot of talk about the Cavs making a trade ahead of the draft on Thursday. But especially given that the Anthony Davis domino has fallen, that is probably outlandish at this point. Potential that the Cavs could trade up to the third pick, or deal the fifth pick for a combination of the Atlanta Hawks’ three first-rounders, are probably not realistic, and will largely be contingent upon who ends up going where at the top of the draft. We’re going to mostly ignore that possibility here, although the middle of our rankings will address the best options for the Cavs should they land at 10 or 17.

A reminder of the rules we’re operating by for this big board, updated from the last time we ranked prospects:

The Cavs would obviously take Zion Williamson and consider Ja Morant if available. But, picking fifth, it’s incredibly unlikely they will be. They aren’t listed below, but R.J. Barrett is, in the event that the Cavs do pull some shenanigans with the New York Knicks on draft night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Darius Garland an option? A deal with New Orleans?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Scribbles in my notebook as the the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for Thursday’s NBA draft:

1. I talked to a league source who said the Cavaliers had at least five people at the private workout for Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland. That was over the weekend in Los Angeles.

2. Garland also had a private workout for the Lakers, but that was before Saturday’s Anthony Davis deal was made with New Orleans. At the time of Garland’s L.A. workout, the Lakers still had the No. 4 pick. The Cavs are at No. 5.

3. Now, the No. 4 pick belongs to New Orleans, which secured it after making the Davis deal with the Lakers. Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin now has that same job with the Pelicans. Current Cavs GM Koby Altman worked under Griffin in Cleveland.

4. So let’s connect some dots. If the Cavs have an interest in Garland (or another player) who could be picked by the Pelicans, it’s not hard to imagine the two teams flopping picks with other things involved in the deal. - CLICK HERE to read full story.