Daily News - June 16, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talkin’ to myself about the 2019 NBA draft

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

QUESTION: What will the Cavs do with the fifth and 26th picks in the first round?

ANSWER: Do you really believe they will pick fifth and 26th?

Q: What does that mean?

A: This is a team that hired John Beilein as head coach. That’s 66-year-old John Beilein with zero NBA experience. And they hired Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant. She is the former head women’s basketball coach at California. She has zero pro experience in the WNBA or NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Vanderbilt's Garland: I'm best guard in draft

Author: Dave McMenamin

Publication: ESPN.com

LOS ANGELES -- If Thursday's NBA draft truly has a steep drop-off in talent beyond the presumed top two picks in Duke's Zion Williamson and Murray State's Ja Morant, somebody forgot to tell Vanderbilt's Darius Garland.

The 6-foot-2 guard, who left school after playing just five games his freshman season because of a meniscus injury in his left knee, said there's nobody better at his position in this draft.

"I humbly say this, I think I'm the best (guard) in the draft," he told ESPN. "I mean, I think I can do everything that an NBA team wants me to do." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

