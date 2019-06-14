Daily News - June 14, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Lindsay Gottlieb’s hiring shows clear vision for Cleveland Cavaliers’ rebuild

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after capping their miserable 19-win season, the Cleveland Cavaliers mutually parted ways with head coach Larry Drew and began a wide-ranging, exhaustive coaching search.

At that time, the Cavs said they would consider anyone. First-time assistants, retreads, college coaches. They wouldn’t rule out taking the international route. Again. That seemed the most unlikely outcome, of course, but the team’s immense respect for Sarunas Jasikevicius at least made it possible. When general manager Koby Altman was asked specifically about Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, he told reporters not to exclude anyone. All that mattered was finding the best coaches. More importantly, the best people.

Right or wrong, that’s the Cavs’ belief. If they are going to succeed, it will be their way. If they fail, it will be on their terms.

There are never any guarantees when it comes to a rebuild. Some teams are buried at the bottom for years. But the Cavs’ approach has been clear and pointed. The qualities Cleveland values most have become obvious. Age doesn’t matter. Neither does race. Same goes for gender. The coaches don’t need to have Cleveland ties either -- a silly narrative that started to form this off-season with some of the candidates being leaked. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Notre Dame College's Will Vorhees earns Cavs tryout

Author: David Glasier

Publication: News-Herald

These are heady times for former Notre Dame College basketball standout Will Vorhees.

This past season, the 6-foot-7 senior forward earned first-team Division II All-America honors while averaging 28.8 points and 11.3 rebounds. He led the Falcons to a 23-9 finish as NDC claimed its first Mountain East Conference Tournament title and made the program's first appearance in the NCAA Division II men's tournament.

His play as a senior and career numbers of 2,647 points and 1,165 rebounds earned Vorhees an invitation to the IMPACT Basketball camp in Las Vegas, where he worked out for five weeks with other promising college players who have sights set on careers in professional basketball.

Off his showing at IMPACT's pro day on May 27, Vorhees said in a telephone interview, he earned an invitation to work out for the Cavaliers at their practice center in Independence on June 14. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers’ 2019 NBA Draft cap unveiled by New Era

Author: Matt Florjancic

Publication: WKYC

CLEVELAND — The 2019 NBA Draft is one week away, and while the next class of rookies to enter the professional basketball ranks have to wait another seven days before learning where they will ply their trades, the league is drumming up anticipation for the event.

Ahead of the draft, the league’s official hat partner, New Era Cap, unveiled the New Era 2019 NBA Authentics: Draft Series collection, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ cap is a nod to its wine and gold roots.

The basketball logo in the center of the front of the cap features alternating red and while stripes with “Cleveland” and “Cavaliers” stitched into panels of the ball next to the Cavaliers’ “C” logo. “Cleveland” is in white lettering, while “Cavaliers” is featured in red.

Along with pin featuring the Cavaliers “C” logo with a sword through the middle, the hat features subtle gold and blue stripes connecting the body of the cap to the brim. - CLICK HERE to read full story.