Daily News - June 13, 2019

Cavaliers hire former California women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb as assistant coach

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fresh off surprising the NBA and college basketball by hiring former Michigan head coach John Beilein in May, the Cavaliers hired former University of California women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb to Beilein’s staff of assistants on Wednesday.

Gottleib is the sixth woman to be hired as an NBA assistant and the first hired from a women’s collegiate program.

“I am very thankful, proud and excited to be joining the Cavaliers as an assistant coach,” Gottlieb said in a Cavaliers media statement. “After meeting with [GM] Koby Altman, Coach Beilein and Coach Bickerstaff, I knew this was an organization I wanted to be a part of and a team I wanted to dedicate myself to. While this move provided a unique and special chance to move directly from Cal Berkeley and women’s college basketball to the NBA, it was really about being part of building and growing something special and adding value to a team and organization that is focused on doing things in a way that I believe strongly in.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has made no secret of his interest in the league pursuing women in its coaching ranks. Gottlieb's track record with the Golden Bears fits what the league is looking for.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ mission, vision and values led to Lindsay Gottlieb chasing her NBA dream

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- During her time at the University of California, Lindsay Gottlieb received countless calls from interested programs. Each time that phone rang, she answered with a familiar response: Thanks, but no thanks. That was until Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman reached out this offseason, stunning her with an offer she simply couldn’t get out of her head.

It wasn’t just about making her NBA dream a reality. It wasn’t solely about being a trailblazer, creating a path for women who may have the same goal.

To leave Cal, a place Gottlieb loved, a place she calls home, a program that will always hold special meaning, it needed to be the right opportunity, with the right people. For her, that was Cleveland.

"The Cavs put forth something that I hadn't heard anyone else thinking about doing -- wanting a sitting college coach to add value to their staff," Gottlieb said during a conference call with reporters Wednesday evening. "The idea that in Cleveland the notion is to win by building culture, developing players and growing together as a unit, all of those things really spoke to me. It's an Incredibly forward-thinking way of saying 'For us to be as good as we can be we need different people with different thought processes.' They really value what I'm going to be able to bring to the table."

John Beilein to coach Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team in Salt Lake City, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- John Beilein will coach the Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team in Salt Lake City, league sources told cleveland.com.

While most NBA head coaches allow their assistants to handle the summer league responsibility, giving them valuable experience running a team, it’s not uncommon for new coaches to do it. This will allow Beilein, who is making the leap to the NBA after an illustrious college coaching career, to get a small first taste of the NBA. Back in 2014, after hiring European star David Blatt, the Cavs had him coach the summer league team in Las Vegas. The Phoenix Suns asked first-year head coach Igor Kokoskov to coach their summer league squad last year for the same reason.

The Cavs are taking part in the Salt Lake City exhibition for the first time. One of six teams in the three-day tournament, the Cavs will play their first game on July 1, after a few days of practice in Park City, Utah. The rosters won't be finalized until the days before the event, but Cleveland's rookies selected in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20 are expected to attend. The Cavs currently have picks No. 5 and 26.

