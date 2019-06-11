Daily News - June 11, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers PF Kevin Love selected to attend 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Training Camp

Author: Matthew Florjancic

Publication: WKYC

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love was among 20 players chosen to attend the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s Training Camp.

Along with Love, National Team managing director Jerry Colangelo announced Monday that the field of players includes Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), CJ McCollum (Portland), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Houston) also are included in the training camp roster.

“We’re pleased with the players who will be attending the 2019 USA Basketball National Team Training Camp, and we feel we will be able to select a strong team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup,” Colangelo said in a release announcing the roster. “The majority of these players possess prior USA Basketball experience, and we know all of them are committed to representing their country and doing so in the manner expected by USA Basketball. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft 2019: 7 teams the Cleveland Cavaliers could make a trade with on draft night

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 2019 NBA Draft gets going on June 20. But picks aren’t the only thing to watch on draft night.

Trades are always among the most compelling moments of the night, particularly the big blockbuster moves.

For the Cavaliers, who have the fifth and 26th picks, they could be pretty active on draft night. In addition, they hold one of the most interesting trade assets in JR Smith’s contract. Read what Chris Fedor wrote about why Smith’s deal, which was untradeable early in the season, is now suddenly a commodity.

The Cavs are also armed with numerous expiring contracts, which could make them very active. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Prospect Profile: De'Andre Hunter

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Why are we examining the “negatives” of a Draft prospect who goes hard on both ends, has an NBA-ready body and mentality, is the ultimate team player, was the arguably the best defender in college hoops and led his team to the National Championship – going off for 27 points and nine boards while holding a fellow lottery pick to 5-for-22 shooting in the deciding game?

Because it’s the silly season before the NBA Draft.

Virginia sophomore De’Andre Hunter is a classic case of proof vs. potential.

It’d be difficult to compile a better college resume than the one Hunter will bring to NBA teams during the pre-Draft process. But franchises at the top of the Lottery are often less enamored with what you’ve done than what you can do in the future. And for a player who’ll turn 22 midway through his rookie season, that’s a genuine concern – despite his prolific two-year track record with the ‘Hoos. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

