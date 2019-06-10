Daily News - June 10, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

NBA mock draft 2019: De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish or who else is Cavaliers' best option?

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The NBA Draft is a little more than a week away.

What will they do, what can they do?

It is all contingent on what happens before they pick at No. 5, with New Orleans, Memphis, New York and the Los Angeles Lakers coming before them. The Pelicans are expected to take Zion Williamson.

After that, intrigue can slowly set in.

Here is cleveland.com's latest mock draft leading up to the June 20 event. The Cavaliers also own the No. 26 overall pick.

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Draft Preview: Jarrett Culver Among Targets For Team's 2 First-Round Picks

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

The NBA draft on June 20 marks nearly a full year since LeBron James left Cleveland to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Even without him, the Cavaliers tried their damndest to will themselves back into the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately, a team of players tailor-made to play alongside James—along with a severe toe injury to Cavaliers forward Kevin Love—thwarted Cleveland's plans, and the team finished the season 19-63.

While the Cavaliers were tied with the best possible odds to win the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, they ended up with the fifth overall pick. Cleveland will also be selecting 26th courtesy of the Houston Rockets from the Brandon Knight trade.

How are the other 29 teams approaching the NBA draft? Read Forbes' leaguewide draft preview here.