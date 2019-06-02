Daily News - June 1, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love’s message for his younger self: ‘Don’t live life in the shadows'

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What would Cavaliers star forward and mental health advocate Kevin Love tell his younger self if he had the chance?

It’s a question The Child Mind Institute asked him as part of the nonprofit’s mental health awareness campaign on social media.

“I would probably say don’t be afraid to speak your truth,” Love said in a video. “I know it’s pretty basic... but for me, for a bit over a year now, I’ve been able to speak my truth and kind of play all my cards and tell everybody this is what you get and for me. It’s been speaking with a professional. It’s been reaching out to my friends in times of need or when I’m having a tough day or it’s a string of bad days put together. So, I would say speak your truth, live life out in the open and don’t live life in the shadows.”

Love’s video is one of more than a dozen posted by celebrities participating in the #MyYoungSelf campaign. The goal, the organization says, is to eliminate the stigma of mental health issues by showing kids that it’s OK to ask for help. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How the New York Knicks trading the No. 3 pick would affect the Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Ben Axelrod

Publication: WKYC

As is often the case with such events, the 2019 NBA Draft possesses plenty of uncertainty.

The top three, however, was supposed to have already been settled.

After the New Orleans Pelicans won the top pick in the draft lottery -- and thus, the right to pick Duke forward Zion Williamson -- the Memphis Grizzlies landed the No. 2 pick, which it's been widely reported they will use on Murray State point guard Ja Morant. That would leave the New York Knicks, who landed at No. 3 in the lottery, to select Duke guard R.J. Barrett -- the third of three prospects in what some consider to be a three-player draft.

But while it may have appeared the top three picks would be set as soon as the lottery's ping pong balls were drawn, a new report has thrown a wrench into draft prognostications. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Knicks have explored trading down from the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.