Daily News - July 9, 2019

Larry Nance Jr. ‘happy as hell’ with Cavaliers’ off-season, expects to be a ‘problem’ for opponents with improved game

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS – An earnest off-season for the Cleveland Cavaliers began with a lengthy coaching search. Then came a few staff hires followed by an extensive pre-draft process.

In all, the Cavaliers added a new head coach -- John Beilein -- and four other assistants -- J.B. Bickerstaff, Lindsay Gottlieb, Antonio Lang and Jay Shunnar. The roster got a boost too, with the additions of Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr.

In any other summer that may be considered hectic. But with the NBA’s flood of landscape-shifting maneuvers, the Cavaliers were quiet by comparison. When free agency hit on June 30, as organizations were lining up calls, meetings and contract offers, the Cavs were watching from the sidelines, trying to process the madness.

That drab approach was just fine with Larry Nance Jr.

Dylan Windler makes strong impression on Larry Nance Jr., can’t help Cavaliers overcome Tacko Fall and Boston Celtics in 89-72 loss

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS -- Larry Nance Jr. was seated courtside during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ summer league matchup against the Boston Celtics.

He must’ve known it was Tacko Monday in Las Vegas. As in Tacko Fall, Boston’s exciting 7-foot-7 center.

Even Nance -- and NBA star Chris Paul -- looked in awe of the imposing undrafted rookie who has become an immediate fan favorite. When Fall popped off the bench, the crowd erupted. They went nuts when he received any touch, usually inside the paint, and dunked without having to jump much, if at all. When Boston’s coaches took him out of the game for periodic rests, the crowd booed mercilessly, including at the 1:36 mark of the fourth quarter when Fall exited for good.

Fall's Celtics handed the Cavaliers their second loss in Vegas, 89-72, and fifth overall during summer activity.

Summer League standout Naz Mitrou-Long has ‘really helped himself,’ but is it enough to stick with Cleveland Cavaliers?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS -- Assistant coach Antonio Lang’s list of summer league standouts started, of course, with rookie first-round pick Dylan Windler. He’s the only member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ new trio of building blocks playing in these summer showcases.

Then came another intriguing prospect: Guard Naz Mitrou-Long.

“Naz has played great and really helped himself,” said Lang, who was with the 25-year-old guard in Utah. “He went from a guy who was a good ball player, but more of a spot shooter, and I’ve been around him a while, like three or four years coaching him, now he’s great in pick and roll. I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s been playing.”

Mitrou-Long has been on Cleveland’s radar for a little while now. It kept tabs on him when he was on a two-way contract with the Jazz, seeing him as a developmental player in the mold of Quinn Cook. - CLICK HERE to read full story.