Daily News - July 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers win first summer league game, 82-75 over Bulls, behind two-way player Dean Wade and invite Naz Mitrou-Long

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers selected three rookies in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. But there are technically four on the roster. Only one of them -- Dean Wade -- played in Sunday’s second game at the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas.

Wade, who agreed to a two-way deal after going undrafted nearly three weeks ago, helped lead the summer Cavs to their first win, 82-75 over the Chicago Bulls.

“You have to approach it like a job interview,” Wade said. “All the front office guys, all the teams, everybody is looking at you and stuff like that. Great opportunity for individuals like us, guys that didn’t quite get drafted and hear their names called and all that stuff. Even if you did, just go out play for a team and show what you can do. Make the most out of your opportunities."

Darius Garland, the No. 5 pick, Dylan Windler, taken 26th overall, and Kevin Porter Jr., who was acquired in a draft night trade with the Detroit Pistons that wasn’t made official until June 26, were all sitting at the end of Cleveland’s bench in black-colored team polos. Garland (knee) and Porter (hip flexor) haven’t yet dressed in any summer league game. Windler was given the day off after playing big minutes in the first four games, one in Vegas and three in as many days at Salt Lake City. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Ante Zizic, in the best shape of his life, trying to beat the numbers and carve out role with Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LAS VEGAS -- The alarm sounded early for Ante Zizic while the Cleveland Cavaliers were in Park City, Utah. He had a mountain to climb.

Not the figurative one, which leads to the top of the center depth chart. A different one. A once-snow-capped summit -- in the heat and draining altitude.

During an exit meeting with general manager Koby Altman following the 2018-19 season, Zizic was given a summer road map. It represented a path for him to possibly crack Cleveland’s deep big man rotation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

If Collin Sexton, Darius Garland mesh as Cavaliers’ backcourt, they’ll trace it back to a shoe-shopping trip in Vegas

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

LAS VEGAS — Maybe the highlight of the Cavaliers’ Summer League experience was Sunday, and, no, it wasn’t anything that happened on the court.

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland went shoe shopping together.

“Urban Necessities needs a shoutout,” Sexton said, as he and the Cavs’ rookie point guard slapped hands in celebration of their trip to the designer sneaker outlet, which followed both this interview and Cleveland’s 82-75 win over Chicago.

Sexton, the Cavs’ rookie point guard from a season ago, and Garland have attended all five of the team’s summer games to date (three in Salt Lake City and two so far in Vegas), but neither has played. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Game Recap: Cavaliers 82, Bulls 75

Author: Joel Bartilotta

Publication: NBA.com

LAS VEGAS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls, 82-75, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday.

There were several lead changes in this tight battle until Cleveland finished the game on a 16-5 run. In fact, the Cavaliers trailed by four points with 6:30 remaining and didn’t allow the Bulls to make a single field until two concession baskets in the final seconds. A 14-10 turnover differential was critical for Cleveland, as they nearly doubled Chicago in steals. Offensive rebounding was also huge, with the Cavaliers winning that battle, 9-3.

The Bulls (1-1) were led by Mychal Mulder, who finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Coby White tallied 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Daniel Gafford amassed eight points and eight boards, while Justin Simon added 10 points and six rebounds. - CLICK HERE to read full story.