Daily News - July 4, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton ‘excited’ to team up with Darius Garland, believes they can be one of NBA’s better backcourts

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- During the first two games of summer league, Collin Sexton has been sitting on the bench cheering for his new teammates, right next to fifth-overall pick Darius Garland.

That’s the Cleveland Cavaliers’ future. Not so much the guys on the floor. But rather the duo watching closely in gray-colored polos and shorts.

Neither guy is playing here. Sexton, who arrived on June 1 for support and team-building, proved enough in the NBA as a rookie to not participate in this showcase that is mainly for a combination of rookies, second-year guys fighting to make it and others still chasing that elusive NBA dream. Garland has been held out the first two matchups and is unexpected to play at all, even when the Cavs head to Las Vegas for the big summer league tournament. The Cavs are being cautious with the youngster who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus after his fifth college game.

For now, there are only visions of what could be with this potentially-dynamic pairing that caught some around the NBA by surprise because of the “fit” question. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers and John Beilein’s search for ‘small victories’ that will define the season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- Following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ second straight summer league loss Tuesday night, head coach John Beilein scanned the box score, walked to the banner opposite the team’s makeshift locker room and delivered a statement.

“I thought there were small victories,” Beilein said.

He then went through some. The issues with transition defense from one night earlier had vanished. The Cavs didn’t settle for easy jumpers but rather attacked the rim, trying to score inside with little success because of Utah’s size. Never mind the horrible overall shooting numbers. Forget the scoreboard that showed a 15-point loss. Even Dylan Windler’s poor shooting night was met with a yeah but, as Beilein talked about the other ways the No. 26 pick impacted the game, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out five assists and committing zero turnovers despite having a figurative bullseye on his back when he walked into the arena.

This is summer league. The final score doesn’t matter. Stats, not so much either. Heck, this four-team showcase in Salt Lake City doesn’t even have a champion crowned at the end like Las Vegas. Only one guy playing (Windler) is likely to be on the Cavaliers’ 14-man roster. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr. to rookie deals

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

SALT LAKE CITY -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookies Darius Garland, Dylan Winder and Kevin Porter Jr. are all now officially under contract.

Garland, the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will get a four-year deal, worth a set amount based on where he was selected. Rookie contracts are guaranteed for the first two years, with team options for the last two years.

Windler, taken No. 26, played four years at Belmont University, averaging 13.2 points on 54.1 percent shooting to go with 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over 128 career games (97 starts). Windler capped his third summer league game Wednesday night with seven points on 2-of-5 shooting in 17 minutes.

Porter, the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was the last to sign, inking his rookie deal about 20 minutes prior to tipoff. He walked over to his teammates on the bench after the game had started and received congratulatory handshakes and bro-hugs. Porter was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks before having his rights traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft night and then to Cleveland on June 26. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: