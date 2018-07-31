Daily News - July 31, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love stays put, takes on challenge of Cleveland Cavaliers' new era

Author: David Aldridge

Publication: NBA.com

One last time, LeBron James will suck all the oxygen out of Northeast Ohio. As ever, but especially today, no one will begrudge him that distinction.

James will be in Akron today to witness the grand opening of the I Promise School, a partnership created through his LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools to serve students in the city who have been academically challenged at other schools. It is another achievement of significance for James, who has already pledged to send thousands of Akron kids in the I Promise program to college through a deal with the University of Akron. And, as it is the first time James will speak publicly since signing with the Lakers at the beginning of the month, there will be some media present.

Meanwhile, 40 miles or so up Interstate 77, the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue the renovation of Quicken Loans Arena, quietly, with no fanfare, the franchise again relegated to the digital back pages. But the Cavs had their own media availability last week. It wasn’t exactly adding Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets and James Harden, but getting Kevin Love’s signature on a reported four-year, $120 million extension that kicks in next summer was vital to the franchise. - CLICK HERE to read full story.