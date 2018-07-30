Daily News - July 30, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Now that Kevin Love is extended, is Larry Nance Jr. next?

Author: David Zavac

Publication: Cleveland.com

Now that Kevin Love’s bank account, and status in Cleveland, is a bit more secure, the Cavaliers can turn toward the other player they’ve made a big investment in over the last five months: Larry Nance Jr. Heading into the final season of his rookie deal, Nance is set to make a little less than $2.3 million in 2018-19. It stands to reason that Cleveland would want to lock him up long term, and there are indications they’re working on it now.

The Cavs gave up a 2018 first-round pick, plus absorbed the contract of Jordan Clarkson to bring Nance into the fold (they also shipped off Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, since returned), in what was something of a breakout season for the 25-year-old. The third-year power forward/center posted a career-high true shooting rate on his highest usage and rebounded a higher percentage of available offensive and defensive rebounds than he had before.

He’s an interesting case for a number of reasons. He’s never played as many as 23 minutes per game in the NBA, and it’s unclear whether he can withstand the rigor of starting at the center position. After a brilliant start in Cleveland, he got banged up and his performance declined. He doesn’t have shooting range in a league that’s increasingly looking for it; it’s unlikely, as he enters his age-26 season, that he’ll ever develop it. He’s not a traditional shot blocker. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs’ Love was one of most efficient players in NBA last season

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

When it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers and their former Big Three, Kevin Love is the last man standing.

Kyrie Irving is in Boston.

LeBron James is in Los Angeles.

And Love just signed a four-year, $120 million extension to remain with the Cavaliers, making him the lead dog on a team that will be going through a monstrous transition having had James leave town for a second time.

According to Synergy Basketball, the 6-foot-10, 251-pound Love is a solid choice to become the first option for Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron's legacy in northeast Ohio includes a title, disappointment ... and hope

Author: Brian Windhorst

Publication: ESPN.com

The path of LeBron James' foundation has, in some ways, mirrored the path of his career.

Always a potential powerhouse because of James' wealth and influence, the operation was somewhat unfocused early on. For example, for several years its major annual event -- a city-wide bike-a-thon for kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio -- ended up losing money and straining the city's budget.

But as James was finding his footing as a superstar and a leader during his time in Miami, his foundation was doing the same back in Ohio, as it became focused specifically on at-risk children and their education. They've both been on a roll ever since.

Many times over the past decade, James has said, "I'm just a kid from Akron" and "I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be a statistic." It can sound like a slogan, but to him, it isn't. As is well known, he faced poverty, lack of stability and periods of homelessness when he was a child. His small family was directly impacted by drugs and violent crime, and things crashed down on him to the point that he'd stopped attending school regularly by the time he was in fourth grade. - CLICK HERE to read full story.