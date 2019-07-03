Daily News - July 3, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers still winless at Salt Lake City Summer League, smothered by Utah Jazz 86-71

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- Naz Mitrou-Long has returned to Salt Lake City, his former NBA home, with one specific goal: To prove he belongs in the NBA. Somewhere. Anywhere.

In this case, Mitrou-Long is with the Cleveland Cavaliers, starting at point guard -- the spot that will eventually belong to either prized rookie Darius Garland or promising sophomore Collin Sexton. For now, Mitrou-Long, who last played point guard back in high school, is running head coach John Beilein’s still-evolving offense. This is Mitrou-Long’s audition. And he continues to make the most of it -- even in two straight losing efforts.

One night after dropping their summer league opener to the San Antonio Spurs, the Cavs lost again to the hometown Jazz, 86-71, on Tuesday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Summer League: John Beilein drops his first 2 as Cavs coach in summer league

Author: Tim Reynolds

Publication: The Chronicle

John Beilein’s real NBA coaching debut comes in October.

He probably knows a little bit more about what to expect now.

Cleveland’s new coach got his first bit of practice for the real thing Monday in the NBA’s first game of the summer — only to have San Antonio spoil his debut. Lonnie Walker IV scored 20 points, and the Spurs beat the Cavaliers 97-89 in the Salt Lake City Summer League opener.

The Cavs lost again Tuesday, 86-71 to the Jazz.

Naz Mitrou-Long led Cleveland with 17 points. Dylan Osetkowski finished with 14 and Malik Newman added 13. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Summer Dribbles: If healthy, Cavs’ Garland and Porter should play

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

SALT LAKE CITY -- With his two other draft classmates unable to participate in summer league practices over the weekend, Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler was the best player on the floor.

That was the case in his first NBA game (sort of) Monday night as well, showing why the organization excitedly chose him with the 26th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

A mix of rookies and sophomores as well as some G League veterans and others with overseas experience, Windler looked the part of a first-rounder. He scored 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes. The Cavs lost to the San Antonio Spurs 97-89.

“Three days ago (these guys) were saying, ‘Hi’ and introducing themselves to each other," head coach John Beilein said following the loss. "Overall, thought the effort was really good.”

Windler started alongside Naz Mitrou-Long, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Dean Wade and Marques Bolden in the summer league opener. Some members of the Cavs were wondering before tipoff if Windler would be negatively affected by not having scorers Darius Garland or Kevin Porter Jr. -- the two other members of Cleveland’s heralded draft haul -- share some of the offensive load. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

