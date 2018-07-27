Daily News - July 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

2017-18 Season-In-Review: Breaking Down The Bigs

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: In the first two installments of Cavs.com’s positional Seasons-in-Review – guards and forwards – the Wine & Gold left last season with some question marks and go into the upcoming season with some question marks.

And while changes are always possible, the center spot is one area where the Cavaliers are on total terra firma heading into Training Camp.

No, they don’t have an Anthony Davis or a DeAndre Jordan. But as currently constituted, Cleveland brings a very impressive three-headed monster into the mix for next season. It’s a nice combination of youth, experience, toughness and versatility. The trio – Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic – weren’t all on the same page last season. But something says they’ll be working in concert more so this year.

The Cavs went into last offseason with Thompson – who’d played in 447 straight contests at one point and was the starter in three-straight NBA Finals – as their presumptive opening night center, hoping to pen him in for the next 82-and-change. - CLICK HERE to read full story.