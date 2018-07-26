Daily News - July 26, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

2017-18 Season-In-Review: Moving Forward

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: It’s just human nature to make comparisons. And along with the Tribe making another run towards the pennant, sports fans in Cleveland this summer have been talking how LeBron James’ recent free agent departure feels diametrically different than last time.

LeBron’s last exodus was greeted with fire and brimstone, and it took the city and organization years to get over. This time, after Numeral 23 helped guide the Wine & Gold to four straight Finals appearances and – as promised – the 2016 NBA Championship, both sides parted amicably, each prepared for the next chapter.

James signed with L.A. on July 9, and by July 19 he was doing the #YoungBullChallenge with his daughter, Zhuri. Cavalier fans dug it; Lakers fans dug it. Live and let live. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Kevin Love's contract, new look lineup

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

Scribbles in my Cavaliers notebook after Kevin Love signed his contract extension:

1. I talked to several NBA people who are familiar with the Cavaliers (and don't work for them), and virtually all of them said the team was smart to sign Kevin Love to an extension that means his contract is now $145 million for five years.

2. All of them mentioned how it's hard to attract free agents to Cleveland. Or as one executive said to me, "Let's make that free agents who didn't grow up in Akron," meaning LeBron James. While James has played more games than any player in franchise history and spent 11-of-15 seasons here, he also has left twice.

3. Odds are the contract won't look great in a few years, although rising salaries will probably make Love still worthy of playing a significant role for a contending team. He signed for $29 million in the final season (2022-23) of the contract. This helped the Cavs do the deal. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Hope to Avoid 2010 Redux with Love Extension: While We’re Waiting

Author: Scott Sargent

Publication: Waiting For Next Year

There are so longs, and there are goodbyes. When the NBA season had come to a close, ending with a thud in a Game 4 dismantling at the hands of the world-beating Golden State Warriors, it felt like a goodbye. With the future of LeBron James—at least at that point—uncertain, it felt like the fate of Kevin Love was all but sealed.

If the Cavaliers were going to attempt to improve the current roster in attempt to sell James on a brighter future, all of the rumors and speculation surrounding a Love-related deal for the last three years felt as if they would become a reality. And while Love spoke on record about wanting to remain a Cavalier, the manner in which he shook the hands of a handful of local writers signaled that even he wasn’t sure when we would meet again..

Love was picked on by LeBron James, publicly (anyone remember the FIT IN tweet?) and privately, especially during his first two years here.

Little did we know, that moment would be a random Tuesday afternoon shortly after Love would sign a four-year contract extension. Not just your run-of-the-mill extension, by the way—one that doesn’t kick in until next year, effectively serving as a five-year deal, and one that doesn’t include a player option while paying him less in Year 4 than in Year 3. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

