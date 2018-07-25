Daily News - July 25, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love signs four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Kevin Love has signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers, placing himself at the center of whatever the team may become in the wake of LeBron James' departure.

Love, who turns 30 in September and is a five-time All-Star, has one year and a player's option for 2019-20 on his current deal. He'll be paid $24.1 million this season, but according to a source declined his player's option so the extension begins next year.

By doing it this way, Love took about 8 percent less than the maximum extension he could have received, two sources said, giving the Cavs a chance to sign more players as they begin to create cap space in future years.

There is no player option or no-trade clause in this contract. The Cavs can't trade him for six months, but, at least for now, this isn't a deal made so the team can turnaround and move their new centerpiece. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Celebrate the Cavs locking up Kevin Love and trying to win, right?

Author: Doug Lesmerises

Publication: Cleveland.com

Signing Kevin Love to a four-year extension is a great move for the Cavs. Right? Because he's a five-time All-Star and they want to win. Right?

You do want them to try to win, don't you?

There are probably three camps around the Love move announced Tuesday, as the nearly 30-year-old inked a four-year, $120 million deal to stay in Cleveland.

1. Signing Love will help the Cavs win more as opposed to if they traded him, and that's good. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The irony of Kevin Love -- not LeBron James or Kyrie Irving -- as the new face of the Cavaliers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers nearly traded Kevin Love twice.

Once was near the trade deadline in 2016, the year they'd go on to win their only championship. The other was last summer, when they thought they'd secured a deal for Paul George that Indiana pulled out of at the last second. His name popped up in trade rumors even beyond that.

Love was picked on by LeBron James, publicly (anyone remember the FIT IN tweet?) and privately, especially during his first two years here.

He was the one who had to change how he played to make it work in Cleveland -- not James and not Kyrie Irving -- and coach Tyronn Lue got in Love's face more than once, to tell him to quit whining and demand the ball. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: