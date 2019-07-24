Daily News - July 24, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

NBA: Rising Cavs Star Says Kevin Love Not Lost For Cleveland

Author: Joseph Patrick

Publication: International Business Times

Throughout NBA free agency, the name of Kevin Love has surfaced in possible trade scenarios. Much of this is because pundits feel that the Cleveland Cavaliers want to rid themselves of his huge contract, but it appears that all of it is hearsay for now. Incoming sophomore Collin Sexton says that the 30-year-old big man is not headed anywhere and that he wants to continue learning from the one-time NBA champion.

Speaking to SiriusXM NBA Radio, Sexton answered several questions and one involved the future of Kevin Love. Referring him to one of the vets on the team, Sexton credits Love for guiding him last season and is looking forward to learning more from the five-time NBA All-Star this coming 2019-20 season.

“Kevin? … He’s not going anywhere,” Sexton said during his SiriusXM interview. “I feel like he’s not going anywhere. He’s the old man for us. Once he got back from his (toe) injury last season, he was great for us. He taught me a whole lot, and I can’t wait to keep learning from him.”

It would be best to note that these are words coming from Sexton and not the Cavs top brass. Love owns a hefty $120 million four-year deal right now and with the team in rebuild mode, pundits feel that the Cavs could go after younger players or future picks from any team willing to deal. Aside from Love, another player who could end up moving is Tristan Thompson who is entering the final year of his $82 million deal he signed back in 2016. He is set to make $18.5 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer. Much of this was discussed in a previous post. - CLICK HERE to read full story.