Daily News - July 24, 2018

2017-18 Season-In-Review: The Backcourt

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: The players themselves, mostly the veterans, said it repeatedly near the end of last year: That the 2017-18 season felt like two or even three different seasons. (Depending on which day they were asked.)

For the Wine & Gold, it was a long, strange trip back to the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season – featuring a stretch in which they won 18 of 19, a funk that lasted over a month, a complete roster overhaul at the trade deadline, two seven-game slugfests in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and a sweep at the hands of Golden State in June.

And as we take one last look back at last season before the calendar turns to August and we start planning for Camp, the transformation that Cleveland has undergone in the last calendar year can be almost perfectly summed up at the point guard position.

There’s no need to re-hash all the drama from the previous offseason, but in one calendar year the Cavaliers starting point guard position has been manned by Kyrie Irving, Derrick Rose, Jose Calderon, Isaiah Thomas, George Hill and now, quite possibly, Collin Sexton. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love to receive award for opening up about mental health

Author: Alec Lewis

Publication: Yahoo Sports

Kevin Love’s story was titled “Everyone Is Going Through Something.” It ran on The Players Tribune. It delved into his own personal battle with a panic attack.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward did not have to write the piece. He did not have to open the world’s eyes to struggles those in the spotlight may deal with. But he did and for good reason. He did it to sympathize with the common man or woman — not to win any particular award.

But on Monday, John Telich of Fox 8 in Cleveland reported Love will win an award. More specifically, Love will win the “Bronze Key” award, which acknowledges a person/organization who champions support for those diagnosed with mental illness and/or addiction through action. - CLICK HERE to read full story.