Daily News - July 23, 2019

The 2010s — Greatest decade in Cavaliers history is almost over: Who made the magic happen?

Author: Joey Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

Editor’s note: The Athletic is putting together a Team of the Decade (2010-19) for all of our primary coverage teams. We started with the Browns on Monday and now the Cavaliers. We’ll have the Indians on Wednesday, Blue Jackets on Thursday and Buckeyes football on Friday.

The greatest decade in Cavaliers history is coming to a close.

From 2010 through 2019, they will, of course, have recorded their first championship and four of the franchise’s five NBA Finals berths. And that’s what it’s all about, right? Winning it all or at least earning the chance to do so?

That’s why these have been the best 10 years out of the Cavs’ 50 in existence, even though during the same stretch they lost LeBron James (twice) and Kyrie Irving, made the No. 1 pick in the draft three different times, lost a team-record 26 consecutive games once and suffered through 19-win seasons on two different occasions. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Team USA ‘Celtics’? Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown among candidates to replace defecting stars

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

Team USA is considering Celtics guards Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, new Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell, and Orlando forward Aaron Gordon among a list of names to replace the stars who have backed out of playing for America in the FIBA World Cup in China this summer.

In the span of the last eight days or so, All-Stars Anthony Davis, James Harden, and Bradley Beal, as well as C.J. McCollum, Eric Gordon and Tobias Harris have all withdrawn from Team USA participation, starting with training camp in Las Vegas at the beginning of August. Sources told The Athletic that Damian Lillard and Kevin Love were on the fence and expected to make their intentions known in the next few days.

The Americans will ultimately take 12 players to the World Cup, which starts for them Sept. 1 in Shanghai, China, against Czech Republic, and those players are expected to include Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell and Andre Drummond. On the list as possible replacements for the stars who have said no to the Gregg Popovich-coached Team USA include Smart and Brown, Russell, Mike Conley, now of the Utah Jazz, Josh Richardson (Sixers), Thaddeus Young (Bulls), and Julius Randle (Knicks). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

A way too early look at the 2019-20 Cavs rotation

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

The Cavs are probably going to add a player between now and the start of the season, but the roster is largely set as is. Here’s a way too early look at the rotation.

Guards

Projected starters: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland

Rotation locks: Jordan Clarkson

Jockeying for minutes: Matthew Dellavedova, Brandon Knight

Let’s be clear about one thing: we have no idea what John Beilein’s plan is for playing Collin Sexton and Darius Garland together. One would assume that it’s going to happen at some point, and at a large clip, so the franchise can figure out if they are working with their own Damian Lillard-C.J. McCollum or their own Brandon Jennings-Monta Ellis. And since there isn’t an expectation of playoff contention next year, why not start them together from day one? If someone is going to come off the bench, Garland would seem likeliest to do it since Sexton started for so much of last year, despite the whispers that some in the organization think Sexton’s future might be as a bench scorer. - CLICK HERE to read full story.