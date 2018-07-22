Daily News - July 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers have more flexibility to spend in free agency without LeBron James

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers would have rather kept LeBron James, make no mistake.

But with James and his roughly $36 million salary this season gone to the Lakers, Cleveland has more flexibility to add to its roster through free agency if it so chooses.

For the first time in years, the Cavs' payroll is below the league's tax "apron," which means it has more to spend on free agents even though the team is still over the league's salary cap.

The Cavs' payroll is currently at about $109.5 million and there are three spots to fill. The NBA's salary cap is $101.9 million, but the tax apron is about $129.8 million. As of now, Cleveland has two salary cap exceptions it can use to add players -- the full mid-level exception ($8.6 million this season or $37 million over four years) and the bi-annual exception ($3.3 million or $7 million over two years).

Had James stayed in Cleveland, the most it could've offered any other free agent was $5.3 million. - CLICK HERE to read full story.