Daily News - July 2, 2019

John Beilein still getting used to NBA and other observations from Cleveland Cavaliers summer league

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Cleveland Cavaliers opened play at Salt Lake City Summer League on Monday night, losing to the San Antonio Spurs 97-89.

It was a night of firsts for many. Rookie Dylan Windler played his first NBA game (sort of). John Beilein coached in the NBA for the first time (technically). Same with assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb. And it was Cleveland’s first foray to Utah for summer league, usually only participating in the huge Las Vegas showcase. But this added session has given the team more time to come together. At this point, the young, rebuilding Cavs need as much experience as possible.

Here are a few observations:

John Beilein’s learning curve

Head coach John Beilein is still getting adjusted to the NBA. The rules are different. There’s more spacing. The shot clock is shorter. The 3-point line is longer The timeouts are different. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein gushes about Dylan Windler following Cleveland Cavaliers’ summer league debut: ‘He’s going to make everybody better’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- After Dylan Windler’s first NBA action, Cleveland Cavaliers head John Beilein -- one of many who pushed for the youngster with the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft -- wasn’t too focused on numbers.

Those were great, by the way. Windler scored 19 points on 8-of-14 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Cleveland’s 97-89 loss to San Antonio in the Salt Lake City Summer League opener. He committed just one turnover in 30 minutes, getting caught trying to lob the ball over a defender’s high hands when coming around a pick. Immediately, Beilein instructed Windler to use a bounce pass or wrap-around in that situation. Consider that a lesson, one of the few blemishes on an otherwise sparkling night for the second pick of Cleveland’s three-pronged draft class.

But the most important number on Monday (albeit a summer league game against a handful of players that won’t be in the NBA) wasn’t 19, signifying his point total. It wasn’t three, as in the number of long-range shots he drained. It was 14. Windler’s plus-minus. The best on either team.

This isn’t the time to get carried away with stats. It’s way too early for that. There are countless cases of guys starring in summer league and then flopping in the NBA. But that plus-minus number matches the other analytics, which pointed Cleveland in Windler’s direction nearly two weeks ago. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dylan Windler’s promising debut not enough, Cleveland Cavaliers lose Salt Lake City Summer League opener, 97-89

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- With his two other draft classmates unable to participate in summer league practices over the weekend, Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler was the best player on the floor.

That was the case in his first NBA game (sort of) Monday night as well, showing why the organization excitedly chose him with the 26th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

A mix of rookies and sophomores as well as some G League veterans and others with overseas experience, Windler looked the part of a first-rounder. He scored 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes. The Cavs lost to the San Antonio Spurs 97-89.

“Three days ago (these guys) were saying, ‘Hi’ and introducing themselves to each other," head coach John Beilein said following the loss. "Overall, thought the effort was really good.”

Windler started alongside Naz Mitrou-Long, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Dean Wade and Marques Bolden in the summer league opener. Some members of the Cavs were wondering before tipoff if Windler would be negatively affected by not having scorers Darius Garland or Kevin Porter Jr. -- the two other members of Cleveland’s heralded draft haul -- share some of the offensive load. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

