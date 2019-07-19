Daily News - July 19, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers unveil plans for 'first-of-its kind’ esports center in Cleveland’s Battery Park

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cavs Legion Gaming Club, the NBA 2K League esports team owned and operated by the Cavaliers, unveiled plans Thursday for a state-of-the-art esports facility in Cleveland’s Battery Park neighborhood.

The 2,700-sq. ft. space will open in the fall and serve as the practice facility for Cavs Legion GC during the season, which runs from April to July. During the rest of the year, the center will be used for organized gaming competitions, tournaments, watch parties, and events such as corporate outings, birthday parties and educational programs.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art facility designed to provide esports enthusiasts from Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and beyond a place to come together to compete, create and celebrate the world of competitive gaming,” says Nic Barlage, Cavaliers President of Business Operations, in a release. “Not only will this training center give our Cavs Legion team a first-class venue to practice and sharpen their skills for the NBA 2K League, but it will also provide our region’s next generation of star gamers best-in-class tools to fuel their passion for esports." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers reveal offseason move: NBA team to open esports center in Cleveland

Author: Craig Webb

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

The Cavaliers are upping their game. And this has nothing to do with outside shooting or even a free-agent signing.

The NBA franchise is looking to improve its virtual team and announced Thursday that it will be opening an esports center in Cleveland for its NBA 2K League affiliate, the Cavs Legion Gaming Club.

The gaming center set to open this fall — in Cleveland’s Battery Park neighborhood, with a view of Edgewater Beach — will be open to the public and host gaming competitions, tournaments and related events.

The gaming space will also be capable of live streaming such competitions, which have a wide following on the internet. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs are taking esports investment to next level with facility that will host public events

Author: Kevin Klepps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The Cavs Legion Gaming Club — the Cavaliers' entry in the 2-year-old NBA 2K League — is now operating out of a new esports facility in Cleveland's Battery Park neighborhood.

The facility, located on Father Frascati Drive, in the same building as Terrestrial Brewing Co., encompasses more than 2,700 square feet, has state-of-the-art gaming technology and quality views of Edgewater Beach.

The Cavs, however, are envisioning the space going way beyond the NBA 2K League, which has grown from 17 to 21 franchises as it closes in on the end of its second season.

The facility will also host esports tournaments that will be open to the public, community events that will be geared toward the educational aspect of gaming and will be available to rent out for corporate outings or private parties. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

