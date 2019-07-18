Daily News - July 18, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How an Instagram conversation led Larry Nance Jr. and Noah Weber to come together to help fight Crohn's disease

Author: Benyam Kidane

Publication: Sporting News

What started from a simple Instagram message, has grown into a friendship with a higher purpose.

Noah Weber, 15 has teamed up with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. to create 'Athletes vs Crohns and Colitis' - an organization aimed at raising money and awareness to help others suffering with the disease, providing mentorship and support.

"How can I take someone with such a big platform and try and do good in the Crohn's and Colitis world, where no one has really taken charge of that yet. So I thought of this idea, Athletes vs Crohn's and Colitis," Weber said in an interview with CloseUp360.

After Weber was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at age 11, he found inspiration watching Olympic swimmer Kathleen Baker win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Baker opened up about her struggle with the disease, thanking her doctors for helping her navigate things, leading to her achieving her ultimate goal.

It was from there, Weber looked up other athletes with Crohn's disease, which led him to Nance Jr, who at the time was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Athletic’s NBA Power Rankings: After the free agency dust settles

Author: Zach Harper

Publication: The Athletic

All season long, staff writers from The Athletic voted on their personal Power Rankings. Each week, we’d compile those rankings from our NBA writers, and then average them out to get the website’s official rankings. From there, I’d take those rankings and write up some kind of blurb about them. We had some good times with the rankings with actual analysis happening. We had some experimental moments with me writing about competitive carnival food cooking competition shows. And, of course, me refusing to write about the Washington Wizards most of the season as their insistent mediocrity led me to take a stand by only writing about failed magic acts in history.

The rankings were a composite score all season long. Heading into the summer’s offseason, I went rogue. Instead of compiling the rankings of our writers, I just gave my own personal rankings. After the madness of the first week of free agency, the landscape has completely changed and we’ve got a lot more clarity on what could happen in the 2019-20 season.

There were times during the regular season in which I received a lot of flak for a team’s placement in the rankings because said reader/fan had skipped over the disclaimer informing of the process at hand. This time, any flak I receive will be deserved. These Power Rankings are not the “fault” of our writing staff. They are only my fault.

The latest Power Rankings start now. - CLICK HERE to read full story.